Daniel Ek claims he has 'secured the funds' to buy Arsenal

Daniel Ek has said he has 'secured the funds' to buy Arsenal, despite the Kroenke family insisting they do not want to sell.

Stan and Josh Kroenke have never been less popular at the Emirates Stadium following their attempt to take the Gunners into a breakaway Super League. The move was widely condemned across football with Arsenal fans one of many sets of supporters protesting the move.

Many Gunners want the Kroenkes out | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The Kroenkes have since withdrawn from the competition and apologised. However, anger is still rife and in the aftermath of the protest Spotify co-founder Ek took to Twitter to reveal his desire to buy the club.

Despite the current owners' insistence that they will not sell, the Swede doubled down on his interest on Wednesday, telling CNBC (via James Benge): "I've been an Arsenal fan since I was 8. Arsenal is my team, I love the history, players and fans. I just see a tremendous opportunity to set a real vision for the club to bring it back to its glory...I'm very serious. I have secured the funds for it.

"I’ve been a fan for 30 years of this club and I certainly didn’t expect that this would happen overnight and I'm prepared that this would be a long journey. All I can do is prepare a thoughtful offer and I hope they hear me out."

News of Ek's apparent commitment to ending the Kroenkes' ownership will be music to many Arsenal supporters' ears. Since they took full control at the Emirates Stadium in 2018 the family have been criticised for a lack of investment in the playing squad.

This season will likely mark the fifth straight campaign that the club have missed out on the top four and the Champions League football that comes with it.