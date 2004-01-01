Darwin Nunez: Benfica's asking price for Man Utd, Arsenal & Newcastle target

Manchester United or Arsenal could be asked to pay £63m if they wish to sign impressive Benfica and Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez in the summer.

Nunez scored the only goal of the game as Benfica knocked a strong Ajax side out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage in midweek and has 26 more to his name in all competitions so far in what has been a remarkable breakout season for the 22-year-old.

Having already impressed in the first half of the campaign, Nunez was the subject of late January interest from West Ham. 90min revealed at the time that the Hammers were eyeing a bid and the player was open to moving to London. But with the deadline fast approaching, it fell through.

Underpinned by his form, Nunez’s profile has continued to grow since the transfer window closed.

90min revealed on Friday that he was one of three players a senior United scouting presence was in Amsterdam to watch as he scored Benfica’s winner – Antony and Ryan Gravenberch from the Dutch giants were on also being monitored by the Old Trafford eyes.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also in the market for a new striker in the summer. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already left, with Alexandre Lacazette to follow at the end of the season when his contract expires. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alexander Isak and Jonathan David are some of the potential targets linked with the Gunners so far, with Nunez also recently added to that group.

West Ham fans might even hope the club resurrects interest, especially if the ambitious Hammers are playing in Europe again next season. Newcastle, who are expected to spend big in the first summer transfer window under their new owners, are another English side linked.

But any club will have to cough up a huge sum if they want Nunez leading their line.

Journalist Matteo Moretto has tweeted that Benfica’s initial asking price is €75m (£63m). As of now, it is thought there have been no formal offers, but Premier League interest could also be rivalled by those in Spain, including Atletico Madrid.

