Darwin Nunez targeting summer move to Premier League

Darwin Nunez has told Benfica that he is ready to move this summer and a transfer to the Premier League is very much in his sights, 90min understands.

Uruguay international Nunez has emerged as one of Europe’s top strikers this season, and is currently top-scorer in the Portuguese top-flight.

West Ham United tried to sign Nunez in January, but the deal was left too late to finalise.

The Hammers maintain an interest but they are far from alone, and Nunez is set to have his pick from a host of clubs in the summer.

90min can confirm that Manchester United have been paying particularly close attention to the player in the last six weeks, watching him on more than half-a-dozen times.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle are also in contact with Nunez’s representatives to check on the sort of deal it will take to land him.

The 22-year-old, who joined Benfica in a club record £21m deal from Almeria in 2020, does have a release clause of more than £100m, but a deal worth around £65m is set to be enough to land his signature.

Sources with knowledge of Nunez’s situation have told 90min that England is looking like his preferred destination and the impact on the Premier League made by Luis Diaz – who joined Liverpool from Porto in January – has also played its part.

“The Premier League is where the most interest is coming from, and Nunez has a real desire to play in England, no doubt,” the source confirmed.

“He has also seen just how well Luis Diaz has performed and settled into life, but also the clubs have seen that and they believe Nunez could be just as good if not better.”