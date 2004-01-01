David Luiz Faces Surprise Arsenal Exit With No Contract Talks on the Horizon

Arsenal star David Luiz is facing a surprise exit from the Emirates Stadium this summer, as his current deal with the club is set to expire at the end of June, with talks over a new contract yet to take place.

The Brazilian centre back joined the Gunners from London rivals Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for a fee of around £8m, and it was believed that he had signed a two-year deal with the north London side.

But Sky Sports reports that Luiz had initially signed a 12-month contract with Arsenal, and there have been no talks as of yet over the possibility of extending his stay beyond this season. However, Football London also add that the Gunners have the choice to extend his contract by another year, should they choose to do so.

The 33-year-old has been a regular starter for the Gunners this year, featuring in 25 of their 28 Premier League matches thus far. Luiz has proved to be a leader on the pitch for Arsenal, while coach Mikel Arteta has tried to incorporate a blend of youth and experience into his starting lineup.

Having spent £8m on the Brazil international less than 12 months ago, it comes as a surprise that the club has not kicked off talks over a new deal with the player, who will be able to leave on a free transfer in the summer should they not reach an agreement.

Arteta and technical director Edu are both keen to keep Luiz at Arsenal, but it is believed the north Londoners are concerned over the financial implications of football's suspension due to the coronavirus outbreak, and subsequently the defender may be forced out of the door.

And earlier this month, Luiz dropped a big hint regarding his future on Brazilian television, telling SporTV that he 'would like to end' his playing career at former club Benfica.

"I always said that I would like to end my career at Benfica," he said. "I love Benfica. My dream is to step on the pitch of Estadio da Luz in their colours."