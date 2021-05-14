David Luiz to leave Arsenal this summer

David Luiz will leave Arsenal at the end of the season when his contract expires after holding final talks with the club on Friday.

Luiz made the switch from Stamford Bridge to north London back in August 2019 in a deal worth just shy of £8m. During his time at the Emirates Stadium he helped the club to their record 14th FA Cup, defeating his previous employers Chelsea in the final.

Luiz has struggled with injury recently | Pool/Getty Images

It's understood the 34-year-old has informed the Gunners of his decision to move on this summer despite the club expressing their desire to keep him.

His departure will be formally announced when his current contract expires in July - that's according to the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel.

When available Luiz has more often than not been a regular starter for Mikel Arteta's side, with his experience and leadership highly valued by the boss and his coaching staff.

His recent injuries had cast doubt over his future, given he'd only appeared once since early March, and his current deal is fast approaching its expiration date.

A number of his teammates, perhaps most notably Kieran Tierney, have spoken publicly of the Brazilian's influence behind the scenes and, as a senior player, his willingness to shoulder the responsibility for the team's shortcomings.

Although Arteta was reportedly keen on holding on to the centre back, The Athletic report that the Gunners haven't presented an official contract offer. However, they add it wouldn't have made a difference given Luiz's mind was already made up.

Inter Miami targeting David Luiz, according to @MohamedTERParis. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 14, 2021

It appears the decision regarding his future may have been taken a while back because the Champions League winner is already being linked with a move to Major League Soccer and Inter Miami specifically.

James Benge of CBS Sports says an unnamed club have been offered his services and Inter Miami are the team doing the rounds as the potential destination for the Brazilian.