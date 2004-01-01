David Luiz's representatives contact MLS club ahead of possible Arsenal exit

David Luiz's representatives have begun to sound out any potential suitors for next season, with one MLS club showing significant interest in the Arsenal defender.

The 34-year-old's current contract expires at the end of the season, and he is now assessing his options ahead of a possible free transfer away from north London. His reps are floating his name around to clubs all over the world, and it seems he may have found an exciting destination.

Luiz is attracting interest from MLS | Pool/Getty Images

According to CBS, an unnamed MLS club has been in talks with Luiz's agent over a potential switch to the United States, although a deal appears to be complicated due to the size of his hefty wages.

The Brazilian star earns around $140,000 a week for Arsenal, almost completely pricing him out of a move to MLS. He could be signed and registered as a designated player, which would allow him to avoid a salary cap, but even so, he may be forced to take a further pay cut by the interested party.

Luiz may not be so keen to slash his wages again, having done so to earn a second season with the Gunners last summer. He originally arrived at the club as an £8m transfer from Chelsea in 2019, and signed a one-year deal with an option to extend for another season.

Luiz picked up an injury against Newcastle United | Pool/Getty Images

He lowered his wage demands to secure his second campaign at the Emirates, but there are no signs of a new deal on the horizon for the former Paris Saint-Germain star.

Luiz has remained an important figure in the Arsenal side, making 20 league appearances this campaign and scoring one goal. However, fitness issues have plagued his second season at the club, and he has suffered another setback.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will have to make do without the centre-back for their Europa League semi-final second leg against Villarreal, after the defender was forced off with a hamstring injury in a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at the weekend.