Dayot Upamecano 'Agrees' to Bayern Munich Transfer Despite Premier League Interest

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has agreed a deal to join Bayern Munich this summer, rejecting interest from Arsenal and Barcelona in the process.





The 21-year-old has emerged as one of European football's most exciting defensive prospects since joining Red Bull's system of clubs in 2015, initially impressing in Salzburg before joining their sister side in Leipzig three years ago.





Upamecano has attracted interest from a handful of teams across the continent, including from the Premier League and La Liga, but Bild reports the centre-back has already decided to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season.





Upamecano has made 11 Champions League appearances for RB Leipzig

The German media outlet reports that Bayern Munich are confident they will be able to sign Upamecano for less than his €60m release clause, as the coronavirus outbreak is expected to severely impact the upcoming transfer window.





RB Leipzig will not want to lose Upamecano in a cut-price deal this summer, but the France Under-21 international is entering the last year of his contract in Saxony and would be allowed to leave on a free transfer in 2021.





North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur had been showing a strong interest in Upamecano as they look to give their defences a much-needed facelift, while Barcelona were also considering him as a long-term addition to their squad.





But Upamecano instead appears to favour a move to Bavaria, where he will join five of his compatriots who are already first-team players at the Allianz Arena, including World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard and former Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Mickaël Cuisance.





FC Bayern Muenchen v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Upamecano could also be followed to Bayern Munich by his current teammate Timo Werner. The Germany international is one of the most in-demand attacking players in the Bundesliga, but he's also attracting interest from elsewhere across Europe.



