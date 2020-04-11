Dayot Upamecano Poised to Disappoint Suitors & Pen New RB Leipzig Deal

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano looks likely to end the speculation over his future by signing a new contract with the club.





The 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from the most hated team in the Bundesliga for some time, with Arsenal, Bayern Munich and both Manchester clubs said to be interested.





According to Sky Germany, the centre-back is set to disappoint those chasing him by penning fresh terms with Leipzig.





Upamecano is understood to have extended his stay at the club by a year - until 2022 - as he feels that this summer is too soon to make a big money move. Saying that, the new contract apparently includes an exit clause which can be triggered at the end of the 2020/2021 season.





The news comes as a shock as the player had rejected a new deal as recently as February, while it was also reported that he had 'agreed' a move to Bayern earlier this week.





Die Roten were not the only top side to be linked, with Manchester City also tracking the youngster. Pep Guardiola is keen to bolster his defensive ranks with John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi both enduring challenging seasons.





City rivals United were similarly touted as a potential destination, as were Arsenal - though 90min understands that the Gunners are unlikely to sanction any big money transfers at the end of the season.





Upamecano has been an ever-present figure in Leipzig's defence this season, making 29 appearances in all competitions as Julian Nagelsmann's side have mounted a surprising title bid.





They are currently sat in third position, only five points adrift of top spot with German clubs set to return to action soon. The Bundesliga had been scheduled to return on 9 May, though this date has now been pushed back a week following a spike in the rate of COVID-19 infections in the country.



