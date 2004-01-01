Dayot Upamecano: The Latest on RB Leipzig's Lower Asking Price, 'Contract Extension' Confusion & Bay

RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano is one of the most in-demand players around right now. The 21-year-old has been one of the Bundesliga's top performers this year and is approaching the final year of his contract, so the world has gone crazy with transfer rumours.





The likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have all been linked with Upamecano, but there have been so many twists and turns in this story that nobody really knows where we're at. It seemed like he was off the market, but now that might not be the case.





Let's dive in to the latest on Upamecano's future.





Bayern Munich 'Drop Interest'





FC Bayern Muenchen - Training Session

There were rumours suggesting that Upamecano had already agreed a move to Bayern this summer, with the Bavarians seemingly intent on continuing to poach the Bundesliga's top talents.





However, Sport Bild note that Bayern's transfer strategy has changed slightly because of the coronavirus crisis. They are focused on signing Manchester City's Leroy Sané and finding a new right-back. As such, any deal for Upamecano has been put on hold.





It's the same for Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz, whose €100m asking price has scared Munich away for now.





Leipzig's Lower Asking Price





FC Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

The same report suggests that Leipzig are so desperate to sell this summer that they have even decided to lower their asking price for Upamecano.





He comes with a €60m release clause, but Leipzig are believed to be open to selling for as little as €40m as they just want to make sure that they don't lose Upamecano for free when his contract expires next summer.





There has been plenty of talk of a new contract for Upamecano, but all may not be as it seems...





Leipzig Director Dismisses Extension Talk





Sport-Club Freiburg v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Before April came to a close, Sky Sports brought us a report revealing that Upamecano had agreed a one-year extension to his current deal which would contain an exit clause for 2021, but everything has gone a little quiet since then.





Now, club director Markus Krösche has revealed to Sport Bild (via BuliNews) that such talk is far from the truth, saying: "Dayot isn't about to sign anything, neither here nor anywhere else."





So, we're right back at square one. You've got to love the rumour mill.



