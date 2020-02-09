?Dayot Upamecano to Discuss RB Leipzig Future at End of Season Amid Barcelona and Arsenal Interest

​Dayot Upamecano will make a decision on his RB Leipzig future at the end of the season, amid reported interest from Arsenal and Barcelona.

The 21-year-old has been ever-present for Leipzig since arriving in January 2017 from sister club RB Salzburg, making his 100th appearance for the club on Saturday against Werder Bremen.

His impressive form this campaign has helped Julian Nagelsmann's side mount a surprise title push, with Die Roten Bullen currently sat second in the Bundesliga, just one point adrift of leaders Bayern Munich.



Upamecano's displays have also helped him to attract interest from a host of other clubs. Bayern are reported to have made the Frenchman their ' ​top priority ' for the summer transfer window, while ​Arsenal and ​Barcelona also view him as the remedy for their leaky defences.





The domineering stopper is an alluring prospect for both the Gunners and Barça , who have shipped 34 and 29 goals respectively in the league this season.





Upamecano has responded to this speculation , stating that he will discuss his future at the end of the season.

He told RMC Sport (via ​Goal): “As I said, first I focus on Leipzig. And afterwards, I know that I am being courted, that there are clubs that want me.





“I will talk well with my agents and my parents at the end of the season. And we will make the right decision.”

The defender's contract expires in 2021 and Upamecano currently has ​no interest in discussing new terms with Leipzig. Though sporting director Markus Krösche recently affirmed his commitment to keeping the defender at the Red Bull Arena - the club will be keen to avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season and are likely to be open to negotiations .

Leipzig take on ​Tottenham in the ​Champions League on Wednesday - though Upamecano will have to wait for his knockout stage debut as he is suspended.

For more from Matt O'Connor-Simpson, follow him on Twitter!