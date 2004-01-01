Denis Zakaria attracting Premier League interest

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria is attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League, with Everton and Leicester joining long-term admirers Arsenal in scouting the Swiss international.

Zakaria's contract is up at the end of the season and he is not interested in signing an extension. He is ready to end his four-year association with Gladbach and his agents have been fielding offers from all across the globe.

Arsenal have been chasing Zakaria for a while now - 90min revealed their interest last summer - but sources have confirmed that they are not the only English side keeping tabs on the 25-year-old.

90min understands that both Everton and Leicester have lodged their interest with Zakaria's representatives, with both sides keen to take advantage of the chance to sign a valuable player for free in the summer.

Zakaria's agents have also been offering the Swiss international around Europe in an attempt to drum up more interest, as is the case with almost every player as they approach the end of their contract.

Numerous clubs have voiced a desire to take Zakaria on and he is expected to field no shortage of offers when the January transfer window opens and he is free to speak to overseas sides.

Primarily a defensive midfielder, Zakaria is also comfortable as a centre-back and many suitors have identified his versatility as a key reason behind their interest.

Gladbach have made numerous efforts to keep Zakaria around but have been knocked back each time, and their domestic struggles this season have not helped their case. Adi Hutter's side are down in 13th in the Bundesliga, closer to the relegation zone than the top four, and were recently humiliated as they shipped six goals inside 37 minutes to top-four hopefuls Freiburg.

They are already braced for Zakaria's departure and are also fearing the worst over centre-back Matthias Ginter, who is also out of contract in the summer.

Ginter was recently offered fresh terms but the 27-year-old was less than impressed with the proposal. Like Zakaria, he will be free to talk to overseas sides in January.