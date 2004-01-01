'Devastated' Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal weren't good enough against Villarreal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that the Gunners weren’t good at crucial moments of the two-legged Europa League semi-final tie against Villarreal, with the Spaniards holding on to a 2-1 aggregate lead and going on to face Manchester United in Gdansk.

For Arsenal, elimination likely ends their hopes of playing in Europe next season, meaning that 2021/22 now stands to be a first campaign without European competition since 1995/96.

This season is now likely to finish as Arsenal's worst in 26 years | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The damage was done in the first leg when Villarreal took a 2-0 lead early in the tie. An away goal from Nicolas Pepe from the penalty spot gave Arsenal hope, ensuring a 1-0 win at home would have been enough to go through on away goals, but they couldn’t make that breakthrough.

Arteta described himself and the club as ‘devastated’ to have fallen at the penultimate hurdle.

“The night started in a difficult way, losing Granit [Xhaka] and having to change straightaway and put in another player who hasn't featured for a long time,” he explained, via Arsenal.com.

“In the first half, we weren't good enough with the ball and I think we had a lot of problems with our build-up to get anything clean into the final third, to dominate the game, to have composure and a little bit of confidence. We changed it at half-time, we were much better, but in the final moments we hit the post twice and we missed a chance with an empty goal.

“In the second half, we deserved to win the game 1-0. If it had happened, we would've been through. But we didn't do it and there is a reason for that.

“When we had the chances, we have to put the ball in the net. Again, I'm saying we haven't played at our best over the two legs. Certainly, in the first half an hour in Villarreal and the first half [at the Emirates].”

