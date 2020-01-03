Diego Simeone Admits Thomas Lemar Has Failed to Live Up to Expectations at Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has confessed that winger Thomas Lemar has not managed to justify the hype around him when he joined the club in the summer of 2018.
The Frenchman was seen as one of the most exciting young wingers around when he sealed his €60m switch from Monaco, but he has managed just three goals and six assists in 64 appearances in Spain and is now expected to be made available for sale in January.
With Lemar's time with Atlético seemingly coming to an end, Simeone admitted to the media (via Marca) that the winger has plenty of potential but has simply not lived it up to it during his time in Spain.
"Facts speak better than words. Lemar is an important player who hasn't been able to develop his game but who has characteristics that others don't have," Simeone said.
"Now if Lemar can stay or not... we know that agents work in an exemplary way. Clubs work in function for their needs.
"He's played a lot more than he hasn't played.
Source : 90min