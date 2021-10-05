Dusan Vlahovic: Fiorentina willing to sell for €80m

Fiorentina are prepared to demand €80m (£68m) to part ways with star striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is attracting interest from nearly every top side on the planet.

The 21-year-old has been in outrageous form in 2021, scoring 25 Serie A goals in just 35 outings for Fiorentina, eight of which have come this season - firing him up to second in the league's scoring charts.

Vlahovic's form has attracted plenty of interest, with Antonio Conte's Tottenham - who 90min revealed in August had held talks with his representatives - among a long list of suitors which includes Arsenal, Manchester City, Juventus, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

However, Goal in Italy report that any side wanting to land Vlahovic is going to have to part with a hefty €80m to do so.

That's going to be a problem for most of his suitors, not least because Vlahovic is approaching the final 18 months of his contract. A statement from Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has already confirmed that the striker does not plan to extend his stay in Florence, so his value is only going to decrease from here.

Fiorentina are believed to have rejected bids worth close to €70m (£60m) during the summer, when they hoped they could convince Vlahovic to extend his contract, but things are looking bleaker now.

It is thought that Fiorentina's new asking price has been set in an attempt to force Vlahovic to stay away from Juventus, who cannot afford to get anywhere near that kind of price at this current moment in time.

Instead, Fiorentina hope that Vlahovic will land in the Premier League, where there is obviously no shortage of interest.

Conte is rumoured to be keen on Vlahovic and could well try to partner him up with lead talisman Harry Kane, who's admitted he is 'very excited' to be working with the Italian.