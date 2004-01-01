Dusan Vlahovic in no rush to decide future after Arsenal approach

Dusan Vlahovic is prepared to wait until the summer to resolve his future and will not be rushed into a January move if he is not convinced by his offers, 90min has been told.

The Fiorentina hitman has entered the final 18 months of his contract and has rejected the chance to sign an extension. That, coupled with his record-tying return of 33 Serie A goals in 2021, has seen him turn into one of the game's most in-demand players.

Arsenal have made an approach for Vlahovic and are desperate to get a deal done in January before the rest of his suitors come in with bids in summer, but sources have confirmed to 90min that the 21-year-old is not convinced for a number of reasons.

Alongside his concerns over the Gunners' chances of offering him permanent Champions League football, Vlahovic is also keen to listen to all the proposals on the table and does not want to rush into making a decision.

Vlahovic's representatives were in England in November to hold meetings with numerous clubs, primarily making it clear that the Serbia international is still attainable and no agreement has been reached with any side.

Serie A giants Juventus were initially rumoured to have struck a deal with Vlahovic's camp, but Fiorentina have made it clear that they do not want to sell to the Bianconeri because of their behaviour in their pursuit of Federico Chiesa, whom Fiorentina believe Juventus 'stole' in 2020.

While they would obviously prefer to keep Vlahovic, Fiorentina are aware of the situation and hope they can spark a bidding war in the Premier League, where Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle have all asked to be kept informed.

During talks with Tottenham, it was made clear that Vlahovic would love to work under Antonio Conte, but playing in the Champions League is more important to the 21-year-old, and while he could be convinced to join a team in the Europa League, the expectation is that he will end up joining a team in Europe's premier competition.

From mainland Europe, Vlahovic's camp have received interest from a handful of sides, including Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, and Fiorentina would prefer to hear those proposals ahead of Juventus.