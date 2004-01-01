Dusan Vlahovic tests positive for Covid-19 as Arsenal talks reach 'stalemate'

Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic was left out of Fiorentina's matchday squad for this weekend's Serie A clash with Cagliari after testing positive for Covid-19.

Rumours had swirled around Twitter after Vlahovic was initially left out of the matchday squad without explanation - Arsenal fans were, obviously, very excited.

Shortly after announcing the squad however, La Viola announced that two players had contracted coronavirus and would therefore be unavailable for selection. The two players in question were Vlahovic and Riccardo Saponara.

The forward's positive test could prove detrimental to any potential January move as there is only one week left in the transfer window.

This news comes after The Athletic reported that talks between Arsenal and the player had reached a 'stalemate', with discussions being no further along than they had been one week ago.

90min revealed recently that Arsenal are willing to meet Fiorentina's £66m price tag for the coveted frontman, though he doesn't want to be rushed into a decision over his future and would prefer a summer move.

Speaking about Vlahovic's future recently, Fiorentina director Joe Barone said that the Serb has not engaged in talks over a January departure.

"Some English clubs have made contact, but there is no agreement yet," he said. "We are open [to selling] but there can't be a deal unless someone [Vlahovic] agrees.

"I haven't heard anything from them [Vlahovic's representatives]. I had asked Vlahovic's agent to be clear, but I haven't heard anything, no contact at all."