Eddie Howe Admits Ryan Fraser Won't Play Again for Bournemouth

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has revealed that Ryan Fraser has 'played his last game for the football club.'





The 26-year-old winger was brought to club back in 2013 and has since racked up over 200 appearances for the Cherries.





Last season was Fraser's most productive at the club. He played a part in every match in the league, scoring seven goals while producing 14 assists - the second-highest in the league.





Fraser's contract expires at the end of the month

However, rumours of transfer interest from several of the Premier League's big hitters have served as a distraction this season, while Fraser rejected the chance to extend his Bournemouth contract beyond this summer.





Fraser remains eligible for Bournemouth's two June fixtures, but would have needed to sign a short-term contract extension in order to finish the season with the club.





Speaking to Sky Sports, Eddie Howe revealed definitively that won't be happening and the player's contract will be left to expire on 30 June.





Howe said: "[Fraser] has now played his last game for the football club. He won't be involved with us for the last nine games.





"I only want players who are fully focused on the relegation battle we have ahead and I'm looking forward to doing that with my squad."





Ryan Fraser issue is a blow and distraction to Bournemouth. But the club did create the issue for themselves - it was clear last summer he wouldn't extend stay, they chose to knock back bids then, in full knowledge it would mean he walked away for nothing now. — Duncan Wright (@dwright75) June 19, 2020

Bournemouth are currently in the relegation zone on goal difference (-18), just behind Watford (-17), with nine games still to play.





Howe continued: "These are the most important games this football club has had in recent times and we need everybody in the same position mentally, fight tooth and nail for the football club.





"Ryan, due to his contract situation, can't commit to that. Two games for us wasn't going to make the difference. We need a nine-game commitment and he can't give that at this moment in time."





Eddie Howe has a tough task on his hands to keep Bournemouth in the Premier League

Howe added that he remained thankful for the time he has spent with Fraser, who he signed from Aberdeen as a teenager.





"I've enjoyed working with Ryan," Howe said. "When you look at his career progression since he signed for us to where he is now, it's been one of huge positivity and progression and improvement. That only happens to a player who is totally committed to what he's doing.





"He didn't deserve this ending, but the circumstances that have arisen have meant this has happened.





Fraser crosses the ball against Liverpool in his final appearance for the Cherries

"I'm sad for him because he's had a really good link with the supporters and they've really loved him during his time here. The way it's ended is uncomfortable for me and it's sad because it shouldn't have ended like this."





The London trio of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are three of the names that have been most heavily linked for the winger, as well as Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton.



