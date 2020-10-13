Eddie Nketiah Sets New England Under-21 Goal Record

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is now the leading goalscorer in England Under-21 history thanks his 14th strike for the junior Three Lions side, breaking the record previously jointly held by Premier League legend Alan Shearer and ex-Gunners striker Francis Jeffers.

Nketiah equalled the record last week when England’s Under-21 side drew 3-3 with Andorra. He had the chance to break it earlier in the game against Turkey on Tuesday, only to miss from the penalty spot, but netted the decisive goal in the 2-1 win in the closing stages.

Record breaker. History maker. Eddie Nketiah.



? @EddieNketiah9 is now the all-time top goalscorer for @England at Under-21 level



1️⃣4️⃣ goals

1️⃣2️⃣ gamespic.twitter.com/ZQBvO5afSd — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 13, 2020

It was only the 21-year-old’s 12th appearance for the team, with more than a goal per game under his belt. Shearer's record, which was equalled by Jeffers in 2003, had stood since 1992.

Afterwards, Nketiah described it an ‘amazing feeling’ and a ‘dream come true’ to set a new record. He added that is a ‘proud moment’ and still has ambitions to add to his tally.

Thanks to his record breaking winner against Turkey, which secured England’s place at next summer’s Under-21 European Championship with two qualifying games to spare, he will get the chance. England will go into the tournament among the favourites.

Nketiah has scored 14 goals in 12 England Under-21 appearances | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Having been on the fringes of the Arsenal first-team since 2017, Nketiah finally made his proper breakthrough with the Gunners in the second half of last season after a loan spell at Leeds was cut short. He played 17 times in all competitions for Arsenal and remained involved this season.

So far in 2020/21, Nketiah has appeared in all seven games Arsenal have played in all competitions, including four in the Premier League. He scored the winning goal off the bench against West Ham in September and started the most recent league fixture against Sheffield United.

