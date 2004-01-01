Eddie Nketiah signs new five-year contract at Arsenal

Arsenal have announced that striker Eddie Nketiah has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The striker's previous deal was expiring at the end of June and he initially wished to explore other options with his game time uncertain at the Emirates Stadium.

But the Gunners and Nketiah reached a breakthrough in negotiations in recent months after he was handed a run of starts by manager Mikel Arteta and the club have confirmed that he has signed a new contract in north London.

"I’m delighted Eddie is staying with us. He represents what we are all about and all the values of the club. We are very happy that he has extended his contract and now we have to get to work and continue to develop the great talent and person that we have in him," Arteta said.

Arsenal also confirmed that Nketiah will take the vacant number 14 shirt next season. It was previously worn by the likes of Thierry Henry, Theo Walcott and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Nketiah, who turned 23 at the end of May, has scored 23 goals in 92 appearances for Arsenal thus far in his career.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are pressing ahead with a move for Fabio Vieira with the Porto midfielder undergoing a medical, while they are in talks with Ajax over defender Lisandro Martinez.