Edu hopeful Arsenal will make strong start to new Premier League season

Arsenal technical director Edu is hopeful that successful summer recruitment and positive results in pre-season have put the Gunners in a position to make a good start the new Premier League season.

Arsenal lost their opening three fixtures of 2021/22, making it their worst start to a league season since 1954. A loss against Brentford in their first top flight game in 74 years was a particular shock, while heavy defeat to Manchester City highlighted just how far behind the elite they have fallen.

Fast forward to this summer and the Gunners have strengthened in the transfer market, have a core of young players who are a year more experienced and won six of their seven pre-season games.

“If you remember how we started we had an issue about injuries, Covid stuff, some challenges in that period, which cost us being 100 per cent prepared,” Edu told PA.

“I’m not saying we are better prepared, I think we are in a different situation right now. I think our pre-season was great. The strategy, our pre-season as well it was fantastic to play important games and to travel, it gives us a chance to start well.”

Edu continued that Arsenal still have business to do before the transfer window closes on 1 September, reiterating previous comments.

“I think so far we [are] doing quite well and I hope we will finish the transfer season the way we have planned it,” the Brazilian explained.

“I dream for the squad every day I sit in my chair, I’m seeing there I’m just working myself and how can we improve, how can you be better.”

