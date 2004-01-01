Emile Smith Rowe called up to England squad

Emile Smith Rowe has been called up to the England squad following Marcus Rashford's withdrawal to focus on regaining full fitness.

It is the first time that the midfielder has been selected for the senior side and it follows a terrific start to the season with Arsenal.

Smith Rowe's emergence as a first-teamer last campaign was one of the few bright spots for the Gunners. He has continued to impress this season too, barely missing a minute of action so far.

Operating either as a left-sided forward or number ten, he has registered five goals and two assists, scoring in each of his last three Premier League games in the lead-up to Southgate selecting his squad.

After initially being snubbed for his country's upcoming World Cup qualifiers, he has now been called up to replace Rashford, who has pulled out over fitness concerns.

That is not the only change to Southgate's initial squad either. Southampton's James Ward-Prowse will also not be joining up with the group as he is suffering from illness.

Elsewhere, Mason Mount's arrival has been delayed as he is recovering from dental surgery. In addition, Luke Shaw is currently still with his club as he continues to be monitored after suffering a concussion in the Manchester derby on Saturday afternoon.

With Mount's inclusion in doubt, there is a good chance that Smith Rowe could be handed some playing time in one of, or both, of the Three Lions' upcoming fixtures.

They kick off by hosting Albania on Friday night, before making the trip to lowly San Marino on Monday. England currently top Group I, but automatic World Cup qualification remains in their hands as they are three points clear of second-place Poland with two games left to play.