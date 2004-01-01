Emile Smith Rowe: Cutting out 'chocolate & takeaways' aided England call-up

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has revealed he has tried to cut out chocolate and takeaways and has an in-house chef as he looks to change his lifestyle and take his game to the next level.

The 21-year-old has been called up to the senior England squad for the first time for the Three Lions' final two World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino, replacing Man Utd's Marcus Rashford.

His late inclusion by manager Gareth Southgate is recognition for his fine form in recent weeks. The versatile attacker has scored in each of the Gunners' last three Premier League matches, taking his tally for the season to five, while he's also provided two assists.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed in October that Smith Rowe had adjusted "the way he was living and some of the habits that he had" in order to reach the top of his game.

When asked in a press conference about what those lifestyle changes were following his call-up, Smith Rowe said: "I think what he was talking about was my diet. I didn't used to eat that well, to be honest.

"I used to get cramp after 60 minutes and stuff. I wasn't eating great, I wasn't drinking that well, before games I wasn't really that hydrated but since then I've tried to focus so much on it."

The youngster revealed his club had even arranged for a chef to visit him at home, while he is working to cut sweets and takeaways out of his diet.

"The club have sorted me out a chef. They come to my house now," he continued.

"I've tried to cut out chocolate and takeaways as much as I can. I'm always eating from home now. He [the chef] has got a couple of pasta dishes and that's good. I didn't used to like fish but now I'm into it. Salmon and stuff."