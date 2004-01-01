Emile Smith Rowe expected to miss England friendly against Switzerland

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe is expected to miss England's friendly with Switzerland at the weekend after missing training on Thursday.

Smith Rowe has been one of Arsenal's best players this season and has been rewarded by his inclusions in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad, making his international debut against Albania back in the November break before then scoring his maiden goal in San Marino.

While still at the start of his fledgling England career, it appears Smith Rowe will have to wait a little longer for his third international cap due to a minor injury.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday, manager Southgate said: "Emile didn’t train today, so I would think unlikely he’ll be involved tomorrow. Nothing too serious but we’ll check to see whether he can be involved."

Southgate also provided updates from elsewhere in the squad, revealing Raheem Sterling is fit as well as his disappointment at Bukayo Saka's withdrawal from the squad due to Covid-19.

He added: "Raheem is absolutely fine. It was a shame to lose Bukayo but we’re back in those moments with Covid where there is a spike in the country and we’ve had the same."

Saka issued an update of his own on Instagram, posting: "I am gutted to withdraw from England camp but I have tested positive for Covid-19 and I will be isolating until I am negative. I’ll be supporting the boys from home this weekend and I can’t wait to be being back doing what I love soon."

England's preparations for this month's friendlies have been hit by a raft of withdrawals due to injury. Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone, Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tammy Abraham all had to drop out from the original squad due to fitness issues. Kyle Walker-Peters, Tyrick Mitchell, Ollie Watkins and Fraser Forster were all called up as replacements.

