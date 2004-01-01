Emile Smith Rowe 'ran downstairs to tell mum' after England call-up

Emile Smith Rowe has revealed he immediately ran downstairs to tell his mum after being called up to England's senior squad.

The 21-year-old has been in great form for Arsenal recently, helping the Gunners turn around a poor start to the Premier League season - which saw them lose their opening three games.

Mikel Arteta's side now sit fifth in the table after taking 20 points from a possible 24, while Smith Rowe has four goals to his name - the first of which came during a man of the match performance in the north London derby against Tottenham.

Smith Rowe had initially been set to link up with England's Under-21s for the upcoming international break but was called up to the senior squad after Marcus Rashford, James Ward-Prowse and Mason Mount withdrew from the squad.

He joined training at St George's Park on Monday, before telling the press on Tuesday the circumstances of his call-up - which included an emotional embrace with his mum.

"It's definitely a dream come true. I didn't expect it," Smith Rowe admitted. "Obviously I was planning to go with the U21s and I got a phone call the day before from Gareth, saying I'd been called up to the first team. It was a great moment for me and my family.

"My mum was actually downstairs at the time, I was upstairs. I ran downstairs straight away and told her. It was very emotional, but they were so proud of me and I couldn't wait to meet up with the squad.

"I was really nervous during my first training session, to be honest. It's always hard coming in with new players.

"Obviously I play against these guys every week, but for England it's always different. After a while I got used to it but I was definitely nervous. I'm sure throughout the week I'll get into it and get more comfortable.

"Wearing the same training kit and passing the ball to each other, it's crazy to be alongside these great players. I'm a bit speechless but I'm going to enjoy it as much as I can."

Smith Rowe has received widespread praise for his recent displays, and while he admitted that it's difficult to focus when everybody is taking about you, concentrating on his football is all that matters.

"It's always difficult when everyone's talking about you and stuff, but it's good when it's in a positive way," he remarked. "I try not to look at it as much as I can, I try to stay as focused as I can, but it's good that I'm getting these positive comments about me.

"It's unbelievable to be next to those names and a great moment, but the most important thing was getting the three points on Sunday."