Emile Smith Rowe signs new long-term Arsenal deal & takes number 10 shirt

Arsenal have confirmed Emile Smith Rowe has signed a new long-term deal at the club and that the youngster has been handed the number ten shirt ahead of the new season.

The 20-year-old's emergence in the first team was one of the few positives to come from his side's underwhelming 2020/21 campaign.

Emile Smith Rowe has signed a new deal at Arsenal | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Contract negotiations between Arsenal and Smith Rowe are understood to have been going on for some time, and the Gunners have now taken to their official website to confirm an agreement has been reached and that their academy graduate will be the club's new number ten.

"Emile Smith Rowe has signed a new long-term contract with the club," the statement read. "To coincide with his new long-term contract, we can also reveal that Emile will wear our number ten shirt for the 2021/22 season."

Mikel Arteta took the opportunity to provide a brief statement lauding the progress Smith Rowe has shown over the past 12 months, adding that he sees the youngster as a key player for the club moving forward.

“As we all saw last season, Emile is an intelligent player with excellent ability," he said. "His sharpness on the turn and exceptional vision have already made him a key player for us. His attitude and willingness to learn have also been very impressive.

"Huge credit to our team in our academy who have given Emile a great education and have worked superbly to help with his development through the age groups.

"Along with the first-team staff, huge credit also goes to our senior players, who have played such an important role to help Emile develop, gain confidence and perform the way he did last season.

"I know the fans will join us in being delighted that Emile has committed his future to the club. We’re now looking forward to helping him develop further and seeing him become even more important to the strong young team we’re building.”