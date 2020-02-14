Emmanuel Adebayor's Amazing Welcome as He Arrives in Paraguay on Free Transfer

¡¡ Emmanuel Adebayor saluda a los hinchas de @elClubOlimpia !!— ABC Deportes (@ABCDeportes) February 14, 2020
Olimpia are nation’s most successful club, claiming 44 Primera Division titles during their rich history - including both the Apertura and Clausura in the each of the last two seasons - however, they have not tasted Copa Libertadores success since 2002.
A fourth Copa Libertadores title is in their sights, and a front pairing of Adebayor and Santa Cruz looks set to be their approach moving forward. Santa Cruz himself has rediscovered his from with the club, netting 25 goals in all competitions in the most prolific season of his career.
"I'm part of the Olimpia family now," Adebayor said upon his arrival. "I have to follow their dream, I have to follow their target, which is to win whatever we have to win in the league, whatever we have to win in the country and out of the country.
"We will try our best to do it and let's enjoy ourselves together. It's going to be a beautiful year and it's going to be a beautiful time for me here in Paraguay."
