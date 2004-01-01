England announce squad for summer UEFA Nations League matches

Gareth Southgate has announced his England squad for the Three Lions' upcoming Nations League matches, with West Ham's Jarrod Bowen getting his first ever call-up and Milan's Fikayo Tomori also recalled.

Tomori has enjoyed a terrific season, helping the Rossoneri to the Serie A title and Bowen has similarly impressed for the Hammers.

Leicester's James Justin has been selected for the first time too, while there is surprisingly no place for Liverpool's Jordan Henderson - though Gareth Southgate has explained that the veteran was being rested due to his busy schedule this season.

England kick off their 2022/23 UEFA Nations League campaign with a trip to Hungary on Saturday 4 June. This is then followed by another away match against Germany in Munich three days later.

The Three Lions return to home soil for their next two matches at Molineux. To kick off they host Italy on Saturday 11 June in what is their first meeting with Gli Azzurri since the Euro 2020 final. However, fans will not be in attendance as punishment for the disorder that erupted around Wembley when the two teams met last summer.

The final game of the summer for the Three Lions is Hungary at home, who visit the Black Country on Tuesday 14 June.

England squad announcement

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kyle Walker (Man City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), James Justin (Leicester City), Fikayo Tomori (Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Ben White (Arsenal), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Tammy Abraham (Roma), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Man City), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)