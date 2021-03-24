England provide injury update on Marcus Rashford & Bukayo Saka ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is a major doubt for England's opening World Cup qualifier against San Marino, while Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka will miss Thursday's clash.

The Red Devils' star was substituted after picking up a foot injury in their 1-0 victory over Milan on Thursday, while the Arsenal winger played 74 minutes against West Ham United on Sunday, despite concerns over his fitness.

The #ThreeLions are out at training, with 24 players involved.@MarcusRashford sits out to continue his rehabilitation, while @BukayoSaka87 is still with his club for further assessment on an on-going issue but it is hoped he will join up with the squad later this week. pic.twitter.com/W0dy1mtuzQ — England (@England) March 24, 2021

On Tuesday England's official Twitter page confirmed that Rashford is still stepping up his recovery from injury, and the game has come too early for Saka who will be forced to sit it out.

Rashford missed the Three Lions' latest training session due to his knock, although there are hopes that he could make an appearance of some capacity in the first World Cup qualifier.

However, it is unlikely that Gareth Southgate would risk him against an opponent such as San Marino, in what should be a comfortable evening for the heavy favourites.

Saka, on the other hand, has yet to meet up with the rest of the England squad, and he has remained at Arsenal 'for further assessment on an ongoing issue', with the expectation that he will join up with the other stars later in the week.

Saka is out of England's upcoming clash, while Rashford is a major doubt | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The 19-year-old, who made his England debut in October 2020, should be available for the remaining fixtures against Albania and Poland, if he can make a return from the hamstring strain which has plagued him in recent weeks.

This latest injury setback will also give the head coach some serious selection headaches with precious few wingers to pick from for Thursday's game at Wembley, with Raheem Sterling the only fit out-and-out wide man available.

It could hand Manchester City starlet Phil Foden the perfect opportunity to prove his worth to the England setup, while Ollie Watkins will be looking to make his debut and score his first goals in the white jersey.