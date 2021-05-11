England reveal Euro 2020 squad announcement date

Gareth Southgate will announce his England squad for the upcoming European Championship on May 25, giving him over two weeks to work with his chosen group.

The boss has been handed the added luxury of naming 26 players in his squad as opposed to the usual 23, with managers across Europe keen for extra rotation after one of the most physically intense seasons in recent memory.

Just two weeks to go until the boss names his #ThreeLions squad for #EURO2020! — England (@England) May 11, 2021

We don't know who'll make that 26-man squad just yet, but on May 25 at 1pm (BST), we'll find out as England have confirmed on their official website that that's when Southgate will spill the beans.

After revealing the squad, Southgate will then speak to the media an hour later to answer questions about his decisions and explain why he hasn't found a spot for [insert your favourite player here].

Four days after the announcement, Southgate plans to take his side to Middlesbrough for some training, although if selected, Manchester City and Chelsea stars John Stones, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Reece James would arrive slightly later after playing in the Champions League final on Saturday, 29 May.

The Riverside Stadium will host two warm-up fixtures for England, a meeting with Austria on June 2 and Romania on June 6, before the Three Lions head for St George's Park to set up basecamp ahead of their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia at Wembley on June 13.

St George's Park will also host the team ahead of the second game against Scotland on June 18, but there will be a shift to Spurs Lodge to prepare for the final group game against the Czech Republic.

Wembley will host up to 22,500 fans | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Wembley is on track to host 22,500 fans for each game at the Euros this summer after the UK government confirmed their intention to step up the return of supporters between now and the end of the season.

The stadium will be used as a test event for 20,000 fans in Saturday's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester City, after which plans will be made for the return of even more supporters.

