England squad: Kyle Walker-Peters & Ollie Watkins called up as injured quartet drop out

Four new players have been brought into the England squad for their friendlies with Switzerland and the Ivory Coast following a raft of dropouts.

There are first inclusions in the Three Lions' senior team for Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters and Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell, with usual right backs Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold forced to withdraw due to injury.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and striker Tammy Abraham are also out, meaning Ollie Watkins returns to the squad alongside West Brom's Sam Johnstone.

Watkins has been preferred to Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, whose omissions due to poor form at Old Trafford caused a stir.

Ramsdale was unable to play against Aston Villa at the weekend on Saturday, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirming he is set to miss a few weeks of action with a muscle problem. Alexander-Arnold will be out for a similar timeframe due to a hamstring injury.

While Watkins and Johnstone have been part of England squads in the past, it's the first time Walker-Peters and Mitchell have been included. 22-year-old Mitchell has impressed at Selhurst Park this season and has never previously played at youth level for England, while Walker-Peters has been forced to play at left back at times this term due to the former of Tino Livramento.

