England squad named for September's World Cup qualifiers

England manager Gareth Southgate has named his 25-man squad for September's World Cup qualifiers, with Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford earning his maiden call-up.

The Three Lions will face off against Hungary, Andorra and Poland in September as they vie to maintain their perfect start to qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

Those games will give Bamford his first chance to shine in the England squad as he has been named as one of three strikers in Southgate's latest squad, alongside Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tottenham's Harry Kane.

The Leeds man is yet to find the back of the net this season but bagged no fewer than 17 Premier League goals last season - a return which had many fans calling for Bamford to be rewarded with a spot in the squad for the Euros.

That prize has finally come, and Bamford will be joined by recalled trio Nick Pope, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jesse Lingard, all of whom missed out on Euro 2020 as well.

Pope's recall means there is no place in the squad for new Arsenal signing Aaron Ramsdale, while fellow Gunner Ben White also misses out.

Unsurprisingly, there are no places for Manchester-based duo Marcus Rashford or Phil Foden. The former is still recovering from shoulder surgery, while the latter is not yet ready to return from a foot injury.

Southgate's men will begin their international schedule with a trip to Hungary and the Puskas Arena on September 2, before returning to England to face Andorra at Wembley on September 5.

Finally, they will jet off to Poland for a run out at the Stadion Narodowy on September 8.

England squad to face Hungary, Andorra and Poland

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Forwards: Patrick Bamford (Leeds United), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)