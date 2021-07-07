England team news to face Denmark: Bukayo Saka back in the starting XI

Gareth Southgate has made just one change to the England team to face Denmark on Wednesday night, with Bukayo Saka replacing Jadon Sancho in the starting XI.

The Three Lions go into the game looking to make history in becoming the first England team to ever reach a European Championship final.

England have twice made it to the semi-final stage - in 1968 and 1996 - but never have they managed to reach the showpiece event.

Their clash with Denmark represents a huge opportunity for them to do just that as they face Kasper Hjulmand's side at Wembley, and Southgate has made just one change from the team that performed so impressively against Ukraine in the quarter-final.

Arsenal man Saka is drafted into the frontline in place of Sancho who can perhaps count himself unlucky to miss out after his impressive showing in the 4-0 win last time out.

Jordan Pickford starts in goal and despite speculation Southgate could play with a back three, he appears to have gone with four at the back again with Harry Maguire and John Stones at the heart of the defence and Luke Shaw and Kyle Walker either side.

The midfield three of Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount and Declan Rice remains intact, while Saka is joined in the frontline by England's top scorers Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

Both Kane and Sterling are in with a great opportunity of claiming the Golden Boot at this summer's tournament, with no player left in the competition currently sat on more goals than their respective tally of three.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick currently lead the way with five goals each, with a host of Italian players having scored twice, while Denmark's Kasper Dolberg has also scored three, meaning if England can advance to the final Kane and Sterling are in with a great shot of finishing as top goalscorer.