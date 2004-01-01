England's best uncapped players - starting XI

The latest international break is just around the corner and Gareth Southgate has recently announced his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers versus San Marino, Albania and Poland.

Some of the highlights include the recalls for Jesse Lingard, John Stones and Luke Shaw. Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins has also been called up for the first time, as has West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Still, there are more than a few in-form players who are still waiting for their first international appearance.

Here's 90min's starting XI of the best uncapped* English stars.

*at time of writing

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Despite being a regular for Manchester United, Wan-Bissaka is yet to make his mark on the international stage | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Sam Johnstone (GK) - The West Bromwich Albion stopper might have conceded 55 goals in the Premier League this season but he has been one of the few bright sparks in what has been a difficult season for the Baggies.



Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) - A regular in the Manchester United first-team, the 23-year-old is yet to make his mark on the international stage. That's largely due to the fact the right-back position is one of the most competitive with the likes of Reece James, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold and more also fighting for the role.



Ezri Konsa (CB) - The Aston Villa defender has started in 89% of the club's Premier League fixtures this season and, given they've conceded fewer goals than Spurs, Arsenal, Manchester United and Leicester, Tyrone Mings' partner is certainly worth considering.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - At 23-year's old, Godfrey has established himself as a regular at centre-back this season for Carlo Ancelotti's side and looks a very exciting prospect for the future.



James Justin (LB) - Signed by Leicester City from Luton back in the summer of 2019, Justin is capable of playing as both a left and right back. The Foxes are flying high in the third position and is unfortunate, similarly to Wan-Bissaka with regards to the fact England are well-stocked at full-back.

2. Midfield

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League | Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Tom Davies (CM) - A very important squad player for an Everton side whom under Carlo Ancelotti are hoping to finish in the top six this season. His tenacity and work-ethic is key in allowing the more technically gifted players to get forward and make the difference in the final third.



Curtis Jones (CM) - At just 20-years-old, Jones has played more first-team football for Liverpool than he might have expected at the start of the campaign. For the most part, he's done well and that experience at the highest level will prove invaluable as he continues to develop as one of the country's best young attacking midfielders.



Eberechi Eze (AM) - The former QPR man is enjoying his first season in the Premier League and his technical brilliance is clear for all to see. He's made six direct goal contributions in the top flight so far this season and has all the makings of a future senior England international.

3. Forwards

Bamford has enjoyed a successful return to the Premier League with Leeds so far this season | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Jarrod Bowen (RW) - The 24-year-old has played a major part in what's been a very successful season for West Ham United so far. He has appeared 28 times in the Premier League so far this season, scoring on five occasions and contributing three assists.



Emile Smith Rowe (LW) - Since the arrival of Martin Odegaard at Arsenal, Smith Rowe has proven himself to be very competent when operating from a wide position. Technically, he is a manager's dream and his eye for a defence-splitting pass is his standout attribute.



Patrick Bamford (ST) - The Leeds man has had spells in the Premier League previously that were certainly not as successful. However, under Marcelo Bielsa, he is a completely different animal. Bamford has scored 13 goals and provided six assists so far this season - that's an impressive return by anyone's standards.



