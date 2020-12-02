Eric Dier Labels Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta as 'Most Exciting Young Manager in Europe '

Tottenham's Eric Dier has labeled Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as "the most exciting young manager in Europe" ahead of Sunday's North London Derby.

The two rivals have experienced contrasting starts to the season, with Spurs topping the table and Arteta's side eight points adrift in 14th place.

Despite this, Dier was quick to praise the Spaniard during a recent interview with Sky Sports, saying that it would not be long before Arsenal started picking up points again.

"They are going through a difficult period but these games it doesn't really matter who is where in the table," the England international said.

"We know how much of a difficult game it is going to be and we know how much it means to us as players and the fanbase of the club The position in the table is irrelevant. It's early on in the season for both teams.

"They have a lot of quality in their team. They have a very exciting young manager. The most exciting young manager in Europe for sure. I like his way, the way it seems to be. I think they are in good hands.

"We know they have a lot of quality in their squad and we will be very aware of that on Sunday."

Although Dier is clearly a fan, not everyone is convinced by Arteta. The 38-year-old has come under fire recently for the Gunners' negative play style. Only West Brom, Burnley and Sheffield United have scored fewer than Arsenal's ten Premier League goals this season, with star man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netting just twice since signing a new contract in the summer.

Spurs, meanwhile, cannot stop scoring and go into the game as strong favourites. The Gunners have not won any of the last four meetings between the two sides in all competitions.