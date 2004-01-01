Europa League last 16 draw: Man Utd, Arsenal, Spurs & Rangers learn fate

Manchester United will continue their 2020/21 Europa League campaign with a last 16 tie against AC Milan, while Arsenal have been drawn against Olympiacos for the second season in a row.

With the round of 32 concluded this week, UEFA held the draw for the next knockout stage, which was completely open with no seeded teams and no country protection.

Man Utd last won the Europa League in 2017 | FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United side booked their place at this stage of the competition by seeing off Real Sociedad in an impressive 4-0 aggregate win, but AC Milan is a huge tie for both clubs.

It also represents a second consecutive year in the last 16 for Rangers, who are paired with Slavia Prague, who knocked out Leicester. Steven Gerrard will be hoping to take the Scottish club in to the quarter-finals of a European competition since they reached the final of the UEFA Cup in 2008.

Jose Mourinho is looking to win this competition with a third different club after previous triumphs with Porto and Manchester United. He will take his Spurs side into a double header against Dinamo Zagreb from Croatia.

2020/21 Europa League last 16 draw:

Ajax vs Young Boys

Dynamo Kyiv vs Villarreal

Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiacos vs Arsenal

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United vs AC Milan

Slavia Prague vs Rangers

Granada vs Molde

Rangers are progressing under Steven Gerrard | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Last 16 games will be played on Thursday 11 March and Thursday 18 March. The draw for the quarter-finals will be held the day after the second legs have been played, with UEFA also intending to draw the entire tournament bracket for the semis and final at the same time.

The final will be played on Wednesday 26 May in Gdansk on Poland’s Baltic coast. It was originally supposed to be the venue for the 2020 final until last season’s competition was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and staged as a mini-tournament in Germany instead.

