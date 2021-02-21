Europa League last 16 draw: When is it, how does it work & where to watch

The Europa League group stages and last 32 have thrown up plenty of goals, thrills and spills, and the drama is set to continue as we enter the last 16 stage.

With the competition's next round on the horizon, we have another draw to navigate first.

Here's everything you need to know about the Europa League last 16 draw.

When is the Europa League last 16 draw?

The Europa League last 16 draw takes place on Friday 26 February at 12:00pm GMT (midday) - just one day after the last 32 ties have all concluded. The draw will take place at UEFA's base at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Where to watch the draw

The draw will be live streamed on Uefa's website here.

BT Sport have the UK rights to the competition, and will also broadcast the draw live on BT Sport 2. BT Sport subscribers can also watch the draw on the BT Sport app or BT Sport website.

How will the last 16 draw work?

Unlike the last 32 draw, there are no rules for the last 16 draw. There is no seeding and no country protection, meaning anybody can draw anybody.

Who's still in the Europa League?

Tottenham are currently the only side to have booked their place in the Europa League last 16 following their two-legged victory over Wolfsberger. The remaining last 32 ties take place on Thursday 25 February to determine last 16 sides.

Fifteen of the following 30 sides will make up the remainder of the draw:

Club Brugge vs Dynamo Kyiv ﻿(first leg: 1-1); Manchester United vs Real Sociedad (first leg: 4-0)﻿; Arsenal vs Benfica (first leg: 1-1); Red Star Belgrade vs AC Milan (first leg: 2-2); Rangers vs Antwerp (first leg: 4-3)﻿; Leicester vs Slavia Prague (first leg: 0-0)﻿; Villarreal vs Salzburg (first leg: 2-0); Roma vs Braga (first leg: 2-0); Dinamo Zagreb vs Krasnodar (first leg: 3-2); Leverkusen vs Young Boys (first leg: 3-4); Hoffenheim vs Molde (first leg: 3-3); Napoli vs Granada (first leg: 0-2); Shakhtar Donetsk vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (first leg: 2-0); Ajax vs LOSC Lille (first leg: 2-1); PSV Eindhoven vs Olympiakos (first leg: 2-4)

When will the last 16 ties take place?

The first legs of the round of 16 ties are scheduled to take place on Thursday 11 March, with the second legs taking place a week later on Thursday 18 March.

As with the last 32, kick-off times will be split between 17:55 GMT and 20:00 GMT. The quarter-final and semi-final draw will then be hosted the following day on Friday 19 March.