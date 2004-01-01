Europa League semi-finalists combined XI

The Europa League has entered its final stages and just four teams remain from the roughly five billion that entered the competition at the start of the season.

Manchester United, Roma, Arsenal and Villarreal make up the semi-finalists and will compete to make the final in Gdansk on May 26. Each team have differing strengths and different star players, so if you put them all into one team, who would get the nod in the starting lineup?

90min takes a look at the best combined XI between the four sides ahead of their semi-final clashes.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Tierney has been one of the best left-backs in the competition this season | Visionhaus/Getty Images

David de Gea (GK) - You could make a case for either Manchester United goalkeeper being in this team because they're comfortably the best pair, but with the Spaniard now the official cup keeper he gets the nod between the sticks.



Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) - The full-back is the first choice here without a doubt despite competition from the likes of Hector Bellerin and Mario Gaspar. His brilliant tackling and one-on-one defending makes him almost impossible to get by and he's constantly improving going forward.



Pau Torres (CB) - The Spanish centre half has had a great season so far and been linked with a move to the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United. He is great on the ball and a good tackler and alongside a more dominant centre-half he could form a formidable partnership.



Harry Maguire (CB) - Enter said dominant centre back. Maguire gets more than his fair share of criticism but he is still probably the best defender at any of these clubs. He is a monster aerially, has shown leadership since joining the Old Trafford club and is always available so he gets in.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - This was a toss up between the two English clubs on the left, but Tierney has been in the competition from the start so deserves his plaudits. Brilliant going forward, great pace and physicality and a more than solid defender too, Arsenal's resident Scotsman is a great shout for any team in the left-back position.

2. Midfielders

United's key midfield duo | Pool/Getty Images

Paul Pogba (CM) - Arguably the best player at any of these clubs full stop, Pogba is a guaranteed pick in the midfield. He can do absolutely everything on a football pitch with tremendous technique and can chip in with goals too.



Lorenzo Pellegrini (CM) - Roma have always been blessed with good midfielders and Pellegrini is the next in a long line. Good in both directions with fantastic ability on the ball, great tenacity and creativity, he is Roma's danger man and their sole representative in the team.



Bruno Fernandes (AM) - It couldn't be anyone else, could it? Fernandes has bagged 24 goals and 13 assists this season, including strikes in the last 32 and quarter-finals. He is always the man his club looks to and would likely be the same in this combined lineup too.

3. Forwards

Moreno is Villarreal's top goalscorer | Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka (RW) - Arsenal's danger man and most important player this season deserves his place in this side. Able to play in a variety of positions but at his best on the right this year, Saka's pace, creativity and brilliant final product have given him the undroppable status at the Emirates.



Gerard Moreno (ST) - The Spaniard has bagged 26 goals this season for the La Liga side, and is behind only Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema in the Pichichi charts. He's got good pace, strength, is a fantastic finisher with both feet and decent in the air too, making him a threat no matter how the team approach their attacks.



Marcus Rashford (LW) - The Manchester United man has continued his brilliant development this season with the left wing role now his own. His ability to go past a man is unmatched among these sides while his passing range is underrated too. Pace, power, great technique and a knack for big goals, Rashford must start.