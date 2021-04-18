European Club Association criticises plans for a European super league

The European Club Association has released a statement criticising the proposed European super league.

The ECA represents more than 200 professional clubs from across the continent, including all 12 of the sides that are said to be pushing for a breakaway competition. The organisation is also headed up by Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, one of the supposed driving forces behind the super league.

Real Madrid chairman Florentino Perez is a key supporter of the European Super League | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The ECA have recently been pushing UEFA for changes to the format of the Champions League and in a statement they reaffirmed their commitment to this, while denying that they are in favour of a breakaway league.

"In light of today's reports on the subject of a so-called breakaway league, ECA as the body representing 246 leading clubs across Europe, reiterates its stated commitment to working on developing the UEFA Club Competition (UCCs) model with UEFA for the cycle beginning 2024 and that a 'closed super league model' to which media articles refer wouldn't be strongly opposed by ECA," it read.

However, there could be more going on here than meets the eye. As reported by Tariq Panja, the ECA held an emergency meeting on Sunday which was not attended by most of the club's keen on the European super league. The ECA are set to convene again on Monday and it is possible that those rebel clubs may leave the organisation to push plans for the super league ahead.

The Daily Mail have reported that the project is the brainchild of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez with things set to be financed by JP Morgan. The American owners of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are also said to be heavily involved. JP Morgan are thought to be pumping a massive £4.6 billion into the project, which will be set against future broadcasting revenue.

The plans have been widely condemned across football. The Premier League, PFA and Football Supporters Association are just some of the institutions critical of the project. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has even gotten involved, labelling the breakaway league as 'very damaging' to English football.

UEFA have also threatened sanctions, claiming that any sides that do breakaway will be barred from the Champions League. In addition, the clubs would also need permission from their own domestic divisions which seems extremely unlikely.