European Super League: Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists there's 'no potential' for project revival

Paris Saint-Germain club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has played down talk that the European Super League could be revived.

12 of Europe's premier clubs initially announced intentions to form a breakaway competition in April 2021, but after the project was met with near-universal backlash, all but three sides - Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus - backed out.

Talk of Super League plans being revived have rumbled on in recent months, particularly with UEFA planning reforms to the Champions League.

Al-Khelaifi, who is also chairman of the European Club Association, has said that he's looking forward to the future of UEFA club competitions and insisted there is 'no potential' for the Super League to be formed.

"I think there's very big potential [for new Champions League proposals]. I think we're very excited about what we're doing and what we're going to do," he said at an ECA conference.

"Everybody is against it [the Super League]. From the fans, the media, the clubs small and big, there are three only [clubs who want it to be formed].

"The good thing and the strange thing is they all enjoy playing UEFA club competition, right? So if they're enjoying it, that means they are playing in the best competition.

"So I don't think there's a way or potential that they could do something like this because we are here united. Everyone here remembers the ECA, we found our unity in 2021."

UEFA are notably set to drop plans for clubs to be granted qualification to the Champions League from the 2024/25 season based on historical performances. The proposed rule change would have allowed certain clubs with a higher coefficient to enter the competition even if they did not qualify via their league finish.

The Champions League group stage is still set to expand to 36 teams, however.