Everton & Leicester Join Arsenal in Race for Free-Scoring Gent Striker

​Arsenal are 'one of seven clubs' keeping tabs on Gent striker Jonathan David, with two other sides from the Premier League - Everton and Leicester - also looking at a potential summer move.

David has been in sparkling form for the Belgian outfit this season, scoring 21 goals and notching a further ten assists in 35 appearances.

He started up front for Gent in their recent Europa League clash with Roma, but was unable to get on the scoresheet as Jess Thorup's side fell to a 1-0 first-leg defeat at the Stadio Olimpico. Nevertheless, eyes from across Europe have been tracking his progress and recent reports from France suggest a tug of war could be on the cards at the end of the season.





According to Jeunes Footeaux, the likes of RB Leipzig, ​Napoli , Lazio and Lyon are also on the hunt for 20-year-old David, along with the aforementioned ​Premier League trio.





The New York-born Canadian was been with Gent since January 2018, netting 14 times in his debut campaign, but his performances this season have skyrocketed and now Europe has taken note. He also boats versatility across the frontline, which had made his signature even more enticing.





Lyon's interest is likely to stem from Chelsea and Manchester United's pursuit of Moussa Dembele - with the club showing interest in January - meanwhile RB Leipzig are facing an almighty battle on their hands to keep hold of Timo Werner when the season comes to an end.

Napoli look set to lose Dries Mertens in the summer as well, meanwhile Lazio's top scorer Ciro Immobile's 28 goals are seconded in their squad by Felipe Caicedo, who has netted just eight.





For those reasons alone, that quartet's interest seems logical.





Less so for ​Arsenal , however, who boast plenty of forward options in their ranks already. The contract situations of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette do remain unsolved though, therefore there could be need for attacking reinforcements if the futures of those two players turn sour.





The other two English sides credited with an interest are ​Everton and ​Leicester , who will be looking to add depth to their squads upon the season's completion . Summer arrival at Goodison Park Moise Kean has scored just one goal for the Toffees, while Leicester's top striker Jamie Vardy recently turned 33.

