Everton vs Arsenal Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Everton host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, just under a year since the same fixture marked the beginning of both Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta's tenures as Toffees and Gunners bosses respectively.

Both managers watched their new employers play out a drab 0-0 draw last year, planning brighter futures from the stands.

Much has changed since then, with Everton beginning this season strongly before hitting a slight rut, while Arsenal have plummeted, leaving them sat uncomfortably in 15th.

The Gunners stopped the rot in midweek against Southampton with a 1-1 draw but remain fragile. Meanwhile, Everton go into the game buoyed by an impressive 2-0 away victory at Leicester.

With the hosts looking for their third win in a row, the game looks set to be an enticing affair just before the Christmas period kicks off.

Here's 90min's preview of the clash at Goodison Park.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 19 December

What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Goodison Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)

Referee? Andre Marriner

Team News

Losing Allan in midweek against Leicester is a huge blow for the Toffees. The Brazilian has been instrumental in midfield this season, starting every game he has been fit for. He is expected to be on the sidelines for an extended spell.

Allan's injury is a real blow to Everton | NICK POTTS/Getty Images

James Rodriguez could be back in the starting lineup, with the Colombian returning to full training this week. Richarlison is fine to play despite picking up a minor wrist injury at the King Power Stadium.

Lucas Digne, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin all remain on the sidelines for lengthy periods, while the game could come too soon for captain Seamus Coleman.

Arsenal's star defender Gabriel joined the red card club on Wednesday night, meaning he will miss the trip to Goodison Park through suspension. Granit Xhaka likewise misses the tie and isn't eligible for selection until Boxing Day's clash with fierce London rivals Chelsea.

Héctor Bellerín is back in contention after serving a one-match ban for picking up five yellows.

Thomas Partey and Gabriel Martinelli are close to comebacks, but Arteta is expected to gently ease them into the fold, learning the hard way with Partey's injury setback at Tottenham.

Predicted Lineups

Everton: Pickford; Holgate, Mina, Keane, Godfrey; Sigurdsson, Gomes, Doucoure; Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Arsenal: Leno; Holding, Luiz, Tierney; Bellerin, Elneny, Ceballos, Saka; Pépé, Nketiah, Aubameyang.

Recent Form

Everton come into this game fresh from two impressive wins against Chelsea and Leicester, where they picked up their first clean sheets since the opening day of the season.

If the victory over Chelsea could be considered fortuitous, Wednesday's result against Leicester showed real determination. Chalking off wins against the teams currently sandwiching them helps put the Toffees in good company.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally scored at the right end of the pitch in Arsenal's last game, his first in open play since the opening day of the season. It wasn't enough to end their winless run, which is now six games long in the league.

The Gunners' only losses on the road this season have been against Liverpool, Manchester City and north London rivals Tottenham, but they still won't enjoy heading to Goodison Park with their dire recent form.

Everton have only beaten Arsenal twice in their last ten encounters, but this weekend's fixture is a great chance for them to make it three from the last 11.

Everton

Leicester 0-2 Everton (16/12)

Everton 1-0 Chelsea (12/12)

Burnley 1-1 Everton (5/12)

Everton 0-1 Leeds (28/11)

Fulham 2-3 Everton (22/11)

Arsenal

Arsenal 1-1 Southampton (16/12)

Arsenal 0-1 Burnley (13/12)

Dundalk 2-4 Arsenal (10/12)

Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal (6/12)

Arsenal 4-1 Rapid Wien (3/12)

Prediction

Calvert-Lewin is looking to equal his 13 league goals last season | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Even though the Gunners halted their losing streak against Southampton in midweek, they still look there for the taking. They may have finally scored a goal in open play, but they still lack creativity and the killer instinct up top. Add Gabriel's suspension into the mix and it's hard to see Arsenal leaving Merseyside with any points.

Everton start as favourites for the first time in a long time in this fixture, with Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Arsenal old-boy Alex Iwobi hoping to capitalise on a vulnerable Arsenal.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 Arsenal