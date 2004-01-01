Everton vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Arsenal travel to Everton on Monday night as both sides look to avenge painful defeats inflicted in their last outings.

The Toffees were thrashed 4-1 by bitter rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, before the Gunners were edged out 3-2 by Manchester United the following evening.

Mikel Arteta's side have hit the wall when facing tough opposition this season, but thankfully for them, their hosts are in a far worse state - Rafa Benitez's men are without a win in eight games and have dropped to 16th in the Premier League table.

Here's all you need to know ahead of Everton vs Arsenal...

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Monday 6 December, 20:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Goodison Park

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event (UK), NBCSN (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube

Referee? Mike Dean

VAR? Stuart Attwell

Everton team news

When it rains, it really pours on the blue half of Merseyside. Summer signing Salomon Rondon may not be popular with Everton fans yet, but he was their last remaining fit striker with Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the treatment table - but he's now also picked up a hamstring injury and is likely to be replaced by Richarlison up top.

Tom Davies and Andre Gomes remain absent, but there could be returns for Yerry Mina following a hamstring problem and Mason Holgate after serving a suspension.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal are sweating on the fitness of Emile Smith Rowe after he was forced off at Old Trafford on Thursday with a groin injury, while backup goalkeeper Bernd Leno could also miss the trip to Goodison Park with the same problem.

Sead Kolasinac remains out but Granit Xhaka could make his long-awaited return from a knee injury suffered in September after returning to full training.

Everton vs Arsenal head-to-head record

After a run of eight losses in nine meetings, Everton have won three of their last five meetings with Arsenal, completing a league double over them last season.

An own goal from Leno handed the Toffees a 1-0 victory at the Emirates earlier in 2021, while they prevailed in this fixture 12 months ago 2-1.

Two of England's oldest and most successful clubs, Everton and Arsenal are meeting for the 218th time on Monday - the Blues have come out on top 63 times compared to the Gunners' 108.

Everton vs Arsenal score prediction

Thursday's defeat to United brought Arsenal fans crashing back to Earth, and it's understandable why they would be dreading another trip to Merseyside following their 4-0 mauling at the hands of Liverpool a few weeks ago.

But Everton are in full-on crisis mode. Director of football Marcel Brands has left the club and Benitez has twice received the dreaded vote of confidence in the last week.

Add on top how toxic the Goodison Park atmosphere can get and you have all the ingredients for a horrid night for the home faithful.

Prediction: Everton 0-2 Arsenal