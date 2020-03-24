Every Leaked Premier League Kit So Far Ahead of 2020/21 Season

​There is still plenty of the 2019/20 season left to play, although when it will be played depends entirely on how effective the UK coronavirus lockdown is at getting the spread under control.

But plenty of attention is already on next season as well, especially when this is the time of year that often sees the leaking of new shirt go into overdrive.

Here's a look at every leaked Premier League jersey for 2020/21 so far...

Arsenal

Arsenal will move away from a solid red next season and go to a slightly darker shade.

Based on that pattern and colour, here is one concept of what the full shirt could look like.

How do you like this rumoured kit?



via @LacaZte

The Gunners’ away kit is expected to use colours similar to those worn in 2008/09.

The Arsenal third kit is expected to be mainly dark navy, with light orange trim and detail.

'The Adidas Arsenal 20-21 third jersey boasts a modern and striking color scheme. The Adidas Arsenal 2020-2021 third jersey is mainly dark navy, combined with striking light orange applications. The official color combo is 'Legend Marine / Light Flash Orange.'- @Footy_Headlines

Chelsea

​

Chelsea are changing shirt sponsor to mobile network 3 next season. There have been no leaks regarding the home kit, but a light blue away shirt is coming.

Chelsea’s expected third kit promises to be a very different kind of look, with dark blue stripes fading into a pinkish/red base colour.

Everton

​

Everton are rumoured be switching to Hummel kits next season. Only speculative concept designs for what the cult Danish supplier could produce exist in public as of yet.

So, these are for @ToffeeTVEFC who asked for some Everton shirts in the style of the @hummel1923 Denmark shirts. It's been a tricky one but, we've tried four colourways...

If these are your thing, please do follow - the more, the merrier! #EFC #Toffees #Everton #EvertonFC

Leicester

​

Leicester are another club for whom there are only concept designs, but that will not stop you enjoying them because all six of the following possibilities look excellent.

Some variations on my first concepts, could be used as kits or training wear#lcfc @LCFC #concept

Liverpool

​

Liverpool are moving from New Balance to Nike for next season, a huge deal for the Reds which actually had to go through court before it could be announced.

Teal will return after a long absence as a tertiary colour to the red home shirt, with this concept an educated guess at what the final design will look like.

The away kit will incorporate a bold graphic in the design.

As with the home shirt, there is known colour information.

Manchester City

​

Puma have brought a Manchester-inspired mosaic design to Manchester City’s home shirt. Little is known about next season’s away kit, other than it be will dark, while City’s off-white third kit is expected to incorporate a blue Paisley floral pattern.

Manchester United

​

The first image below is the ‘paintbrush’ stripe pattern adidas are expected to use for Manchester United’s 2020/21 home shirt, followed by a fuller concept design.

​​

​​United’s away kit could draw on a completely different colour scheme than fans are used to.

The third shirt is expected to be a very vibrant ‘dazzle camo’ design.

Although the design concept above looks far better than the rumoured reality below...

Oh my god no

Tottenham





Blue sleeves and yellow trim look set to return to Spurs’ home kit next season. And this appears to be a physical prototype rather than just a design image.

Yellow has been a Spurs change colour in the past and will be the primary third colour.

There is even talk of a fourth Spurs kit next season.

4️⃣ th 👕 Kits



😞 Seems this is now a thing, as if three kits weren't enough. We've had them gently introduced this year, by the looks of it they aren't going away.



This is possibly the new Spurs 4th. I don't dislike it, it's just too many shirts now.



Credit @Footy_Headlines

