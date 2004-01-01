Every player to have scored multiple Continental Cup final goals

The Continental Cup final has served up some memorable moments since its inception in 2011; from Arsenal's 2011 treble winners to Manchester City's maiden piece of silverware in 2014 and Chelsea's last gasp 2020 triumph.

A selection of the WSL's greatest players and goalscorers have graced the finals - but only a select group of players have more than one Continental Cup final goal to their name.

Let's take a look at said select group.

1. Rachel Yankey

Yankey hit a worldie of a volley in the 2011 Continental Cup final | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

England great Rachel Yankey became the first player to net a brace in a Continental Cup final as her double fired Arsenal to a 4-1 victory over Birmingham in 2011 - and these were two wonder goals to boot.



Yankey netted Arsenal's third with a thunderous free kick that cannoned in off the underside of the crossbar, before bettering that with an even more spectacular effort, spinning on the edge of the area and sending a volley soaring into the top corner.

2. Kim Little

Little struck in the final 10 minutes of successive Continental Cup finals | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Kim Little became the first player to score in consecutive Continental Cup finals when she netted for Arsenal during their victories in 2012 and 2013.



The Scotland international's fabulous strike eight minutes from time proved the difference in a 1-0 victory over Birmingham in 2012, as she cut in from the right and bent a stunning left-footed effort into the top corner.



Little was at it again the following year; having already set up Arsenal's opener she again struck late with a rampaging run and finish as the Gunners ran out 2-0 winners over Lincoln.

3. Ellen White

White is a three-time Continental Cup champion | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Ellen White netted in Arsenal's Continental Cup final victories in 2011 and 2013, and bagged herself a winner's medal in 2012.



The England striker opened the scoring during her side's 2011 victory over Birmingham, tucking home from close range after Katie Chapman's deflected effort had clattered the post, and again broke the deadlock in 2013 as she cooly slotted home following Little's perfectly weighted through ball.

4. Izzy Christiansen

Christiansen has netted in two Continental Cup finals | Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Izzy Christiansen remains the only player to score in separate Continental Cup finals for different teams, netting a consolation goal for Birmingham in 2011, followed by the all important winner for Manchester City in their 1-0 victory over Arsenal in 2014.



Despite standing at 1.65m, both of the England midfielder's Conti Cup final goals are headers; a brave, bundled header for the Blues and a terrific leap and bullet finish for City, as the Citizens ended Arsenal's run of dominance in the competition and got their hands on their maiden piece of silverware.

5. Jordan Nobbs

Jordan Nobbs grabbed a spectacular brace for Arsenal during their 3-0 win over Notts County in the 2015 Continental Cup final.



The England midfielder - a five-time winner of the competition - opened the scoring with a tremendous surging, solo run from the halfway line and near post finish - and her second goal was even better. The ball fell to Nobbs 30 yards from goal, and she sent an absolute rocket into the roof of the net.

6. Beth England

England was the hero in the 2020 Continental Cup final | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Beth England netted twice as Chelsea were crowned Continental Cup final champions for the first time in their history in 2020 with a 2-1 victory over Arsenal.



The England forward powered home from close range in the first half, before stretching to convert Maren Mjelde's low cross at the far post in the 92nd minute to win the competition for the Blues.