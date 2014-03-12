Every Premier League club's biggest win of all time

It's not often we see an absolute thrashing in the Premier League, but when we do they're usually pretty memorable.
As Manchester United hit NINE past Southampton at Old Trafford, they matched their own record for the biggest win in Premier League history. But as we all know, football didn't start in 1992 when the Premier League began.
So what is every top flight club's biggest league wins ever? Lets take a look...
1. ARSENAL 12-0 Loughborough, 1900
Arsenal fans will be forgiven for not remembering this one since it was over 120 years ago. The Gunners beat Loughborough 12-0 back in March 1900, in what remains their biggest ever league win.
2. ASTON VILLA 12-2 Accrington, 1892
Aston Villa's biggest ever win came in league competition against Accrington all the way back in 1892, when they put 12 past their opponents.
3. BRIGHTON 9-1 Newport County, 1951
Bringing it forward into the 20th century, Brighton's biggest win was in the old third division back in 1951 when they defeated Newport County 9-1. They matched this result with a 9-1 win over Southend in 1965 - nice one.
4. BURNLEY 9-0 Darwen, 1892
Turf Moor was the venue as Burnley secured their biggest league win ever way back in 1892 with a 9-0 win over the now defunct Darwen. It's safe to say they won't be topping that any time soon with their current style of football.
5. CHELSEA 8-0 Wigan/Aston Villa, 2010/2012
Into the 21st century and Chelsea showed their dominance in the early 2010s with two record breaking wins in the space of two-and-a-half years.
First they battered Wigan in an 8-0 win to seal the league title on the final day, with Didier Drogba scoring a hat-trick to wrap up his golden boot. They then matched it against Aston Villa under Rafa Benitez, with seven different goalscorers.
6. CRYSTAL PALACE 9-0 Barrow, 1959
This is not just Palace's biggest league win ever, but it's their biggest win in any official competition ever. The Eagles destroyed Barrow in 1959 in the league at Selhurst Park, with Roy Summersby scoring four of his 60 goals for the club in this historic win.
7. EVERTON 9-1 Manchester City, 1906
The blue half of Merseyside destroyed the blue half of Manchester for their biggest ever league win way back in 1906.
They matched the win against Plymouth in 1930, with J Stein and W Dean both scoring four each.
8. FULHAM 10-1 Ipswich, 1963
The last time a club in English football hit double figures in a league game was Fulham against Ipswich back on Boxing Day in 1963, when they beat Ipswich 10-1. Graham Leggat hit the fastest hat-trick in Fulham's history, with three goals in three minutes.
9. LEEDS 8-0 Leicester, 1934
The Yorkshire clubs biggest ever win in league football came against fellow Premier League side Leicester, with an 8-0 thumping back in 1934.
10. LEICESTER 10-0 Portsmouth, 1928
While everyone will remember the 9-0 win over Southampton in 2019, Leicester actually topped that win back in 1928 with a double digit haul over Portsmouth.
11. LIVERPOOL 10-1 Rotherham, 1896
The Reds recorded their biggest ever league away win recently against Crystal Palace, but their biggest league win ever came all the way back in 1896 when Rotherham came to town and got hit for ten.
12. MANCHESTER CITY 10-0 Darwen, 1899
A second appearance on this list for Darwen, who were thumped in the old second division by Manchester City back in 1899. They beat Watford 8-0 more recently, although they've never eclipsed the ten-goal winning margin in the league.
13. MANCHESTER UNITED 9-0 Ipswich/Southampton, 1995/2021
United have won by a nine goal margin five times in their history, once scoring ten, but three of those came when they were going by the name of Newton Heath.
As Manchester United, they have done it twice - against Ipswich in 1995 when Andy Cole scored five, and most recently against Southampton this season with seven different goalscorers.
14. NEWCASTLE 13-0 Newport County, 1946
The biggest win in English football history belongs to Newcastle, as they hit 13 past Newport County in 1946.
15. SHEFFIELD UTD 10-0 Burnley, 1929
The Blades matched their biggest win ever when they beat Burnley 10-0 at Bramall Lane in 1929. They'd previously beaten Port Vale 10-0 in 1892 and haven't got close to topping it recently.
16. SOUTHAMPTON 11-0 Northampton/Watford, 1901/1902
After being on the receiving end of two 9-0 hammerings in that last two seasons, Southampton fans will be happy to hear they've dished out a hammering before too.
In 1901 and 1902 they won 11-0, beating Northampton and Watford for their biggest ever league wins. The closest they've come in modern history was an 8-0 win over Sunderland in 2014.
17. TOTTENHAM 9-0 Bristol Rovers, 1977
Spurs' biggest league win ever came against Bristol Rovers in 1977, with Colin Lee bagging four on his debut for the club. They came close to eclipsing it in 2009 with a 9-1 win over Wigan in the Premier League, but the record still remains intact.
18. WEST BROM 12-0 Darwen, 1892
It's little wonder that Darwen are defunct at this point as they make a third appearance on this list, this time thanks to West Brom's 12-0 win over them in 1892. Big Sam may need one of these to keep them up this season.
19. WEST HAM 8-0 Rotherham/Sunderland, 1958/1968
The Hammers have won by eight goals twice before, but the most memorable was the second time around.
After beating Rotherham 8-0 in 1958, they matched in ten years later against Southampton thanks to a double hat-trick from Sir Geoff Hurst.
20. WOLVES 10-1 Leicester, 1938
The biggest league win in Wolves' history came in 1938 when a young striker named Richard Dorsett scored four times in a huge 10-1 thrashing of Leicester in the old Division 1.
