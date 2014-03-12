Every Premier League club's biggest win of all time

It's not often we see an absolute thrashing in the Premier League, but when we do they're usually pretty memorable.

As Manchester United hit NINE past Southampton at Old Trafford, they matched their own record for the biggest win in Premier League history. But as we all know, football didn't start in 1992 when the Premier League began.

So what is every top flight club's biggest league wins ever? Lets take a look...

1. ARSENAL 12-0 Loughborough, 1900

On this day in 1900, @Arsenal recorded their biggest ever win - 12-0 v Loughborough. They were four up at half-time pic.twitter.com/TdQBRY54Cc — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 12, 2014

Arsenal fans will be forgiven for not remembering this one since it was over 120 years ago. The Gunners beat Loughborough 12-0 back in March 1900, in what remains their biggest ever league win.

2. ASTON VILLA 12-2 Accrington, 1892

The biggest win on this list belongs to Aston Villa | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Aston Villa's biggest ever win came in league competition against Accrington all the way back in 1892, when they put 12 past their opponents.

3. BRIGHTON 9-1 Newport County, 1951

Bringing it forward into the 20th century, Brighton's biggest win was in the old third division back in 1951 when they defeated Newport County 9-1. They matched this result with a 9-1 win over Southend in 1965 - nice one.

4. BURNLEY 9-0 Darwen, 1892

?️#OnThisDay 1⃣8⃣9⃣2⃣



Burnley's record league win, a 9-0 victory against Darwen, was achieved at Turf Moor on 9th Jan in front of a crowd of c.5,000



Goals: Tom Nicol (3), Alexander McLardie (3), Jimmy Hill (2) & Jock Espie.



All 4 scorers were Scottish born ??????? — Bᴜʀɴʟᴇʏsᴛᴀᴛs | Dave Roberts ? (@DLRbrts) January 9, 2018

Turf Moor was the venue as Burnley secured their biggest league win ever way back in 1892 with a 9-0 win over the now defunct Darwen. It's safe to say they won't be topping that any time soon with their current style of football.

5. CHELSEA 8-0 Wigan/Aston Villa, 2010/2012

'Drogba's on top of the goalscoring charts and it's bedlam at the Bridge!' ?



On this the 10th anniversary, we're showing every minute of that epic 8-0 win against Wigan exclusively on the Chelsea app at 3pm! ? pic.twitter.com/FcWxC3PULV — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 9, 2020

Into the 21st century and Chelsea showed their dominance in the early 2010s with two record breaking wins in the space of two-and-a-half years.



First they battered Wigan in an 8-0 win to seal the league title on the final day, with Didier Drogba scoring a hat-trick to wrap up his golden boot. They then matched it against Aston Villa under Rafa Benitez, with seven different goalscorers.

6. CRYSTAL PALACE 9-0 Barrow, 1959

The Eagles swooped and battered Barrow back in 1959 | Clive Rose/Getty Images

This is not just Palace's biggest league win ever, but it's their biggest win in any official competition ever. The Eagles destroyed Barrow in 1959 in the league at Selhurst Park, with Roy Summersby scoring four of his 60 goals for the club in this historic win.

7. EVERTON 9-1 Manchester City, 1906

#EvertonStats: 9, Everton's biggest ever league win was a 9-1 victory over Manchester City, 3rd September 1906. — The Everton Story (@EvertonStory) June 23, 2014

The blue half of Merseyside destroyed the blue half of Manchester for their biggest ever league win way back in 1906.



They matched the win against Plymouth in 1930, with J Stein and W Dean both scoring four each.

8. FULHAM 10-1 Ipswich, 1963

Fulham remain the last club to hit double figures in English league football | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The last time a club in English football hit double figures in a league game was Fulham against Ipswich back on Boxing Day in 1963, when they beat Ipswich 10-1. Graham Leggat hit the fastest hat-trick in Fulham's history, with three goals in three minutes.

9. LEEDS 8-0 Leicester, 1934

Leeds' biggest league win came in 1934 | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Yorkshire clubs biggest ever win in league football came against fellow Premier League side Leicester, with an 8-0 thumping back in 1934.

10. LEICESTER 10-0 Portsmouth, 1928

On this day in 1928, @LCFC recorded their highest-ever League score with a 10-0 First Division victory over Portsmouth at Filbert Street. #EFL pic.twitter.com/CtAbFriEjU — EFL (@EFL) October 20, 2020

While everyone will remember the 9-0 win over Southampton in 2019, Leicester actually topped that win back in 1928 with a double digit haul over Portsmouth.

11. LIVERPOOL 10-1 Rotherham, 1896

Liverpool FC recorder their all-time highest League victory on this day in 1896. George Allan scored four goals and Malcolm McVean bagged a hat-trick as #LFC defeated Rotherham Town 10-1 at Anfield!

Details: https://t.co/N7n3baevQ2 pic.twitter.com/xAiykldSlv — LFChistory.net (@LFChistory) February 18, 2020

The Reds recorded their biggest ever league away win recently against Crystal Palace, but their biggest league win ever came all the way back in 1896 when Rotherham came to town and got hit for ten.

12. MANCHESTER CITY 10-0 Darwen, 1899

Manchester City - Darwen (18 Feb 1899) 10-0 in old 2nd Division RT @JoseLuisChiari: What's Man City biggest win? — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) April 6, 2012

A second appearance on this list for Darwen, who were thumped in the old second division by Manchester City back in 1899. They beat Watford 8-0 more recently, although they've never eclipsed the ten-goal winning margin in the league.

13. MANCHESTER UNITED 9-0 Ipswich/Southampton, 1995/2021

? Sit back, relax and enjoy all the best bits from a memorable night at Old Trafford.



Sweet dreams, Reds ❤#MUFC #MUNSOU pic.twitter.com/M9bBoh9Rdo — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 3, 2021

United have won by a nine goal margin five times in their history, once scoring ten, but three of those came when they were going by the name of Newton Heath.



As Manchester United, they have done it twice - against Ipswich in 1995 when Andy Cole scored five, and most recently against Southampton this season with seven different goalscorers.

14. NEWCASTLE 13-0 Newport County, 1946

05/10 - On this day in 1946, @NUFC beat Newport County 13-0 in a second division match - the joint-biggest victory in English Football League history, and biggest overall within the top two tiers. Triskaidekaphobia. pic.twitter.com/FMGcBCO7FR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 5, 2019

The biggest win in English football history belongs to Newcastle, as they hit 13 past Newport County in 1946.

15. SHEFFIELD UTD 10-0 Burnley, 1929

Sheffield United have hit ten goals twice in their history | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Blades matched their biggest win ever when they beat Burnley 10-0 at Bramall Lane in 1929. They'd previously beaten Port Vale 10-0 in 1892 and haven't got close to topping it recently.

16. SOUTHAMPTON 11-0 Northampton/Watford, 1901/1902

1901-02 Northampton Town joined the Southern Lg, suffered their heaviest defeat losing 11-0 to Southampton @ntfc #englishfootball — English Football (@EFL_Facts_Stats) August 22, 2012

After being on the receiving end of two 9-0 hammerings in that last two seasons, Southampton fans will be happy to hear they've dished out a hammering before too.



In 1901 and 1902 they won 11-0, beating Northampton and Watford for their biggest ever league wins. The closest they've come in modern history was an 8-0 win over Sunderland in 2014.

17. TOTTENHAM 9-0 Bristol Rovers, 1977

#OnThisDay in 1977, it was Colin Lee’s afternoon scoring 4 on his Spurs debut against Bristol Rovers in a 9-0 win! pic.twitter.com/ZnDM4dZPbo — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 22, 2013

Spurs' biggest league win ever came against Bristol Rovers in 1977, with Colin Lee bagging four on his debut for the club. They came close to eclipsing it in 2009 with a 9-1 win over Wigan in the Premier League, but the record still remains intact.

18. WEST BROM 12-0 Darwen, 1892

Darwen were the whipping boys in the 1890's clearly | Pool/Getty Images

It's little wonder that Darwen are defunct at this point as they make a third appearance on this list, this time thanks to West Brom's 12-0 win over them in 1892. Big Sam may need one of these to keep them up this season.

19. WEST HAM 8-0 Rotherham/Sunderland, 1958/1968

Geoff Hurst scored six in West Ham's biggest ever win | Central Press/Getty Images

The Hammers have won by eight goals twice before, but the most memorable was the second time around.



After beating Rotherham 8-0 in 1958, they matched in ten years later against Southampton thanks to a double hat-trick from Sir Geoff Hurst.

20. WOLVES 10-1 Leicester, 1938

Wolves' biggest win came in 1938 | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The biggest league win in Wolves' history came in 1938 when a young striker named Richard Dorsett scored four times in a huge 10-1 thrashing of Leicester in the old Division 1.