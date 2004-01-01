Every Premier League club's most underrated player of the 2020/21 season

It's the concept we all love to hate: the 'underrated' Premier League player.

Finding someone who fits this description has become increasingly challenge in the social media age, where everyone is constantly trying to out 'hot take' each other.

However, if you look hard enough underrated players are still out there. To prove it here is an unsung hero from each top flight team this season. Enjoy.

1. Arsenal - Granit Xhaka

Xhaka has showed versatility this season | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

A year and a half on from being stripped of the captaincy, Granit Xhaka is still at Arsenal.



Not only that, the midfielder is an important part of an admittedly underperforming side. He even helped out at left-back when required this season.

2. Aston Villa - Ezri Konsa

Some people wanted Ezri Konsa in the England squad | RICHARD HEATHCOTE/Getty Images

Tyrone Mings may be getting the England call-ups but Ezri Konsa has also had a superb season.



Missing just two games, the 22-year-old completed more tackles than Mings and recorded impressive blocks and passing numbers. The future looks bright for Aston Villa's defence.

3. Brighton and Hove Albion - Pascal Gross

Gross has done well for the Seagulls | Gareth Fuller - Pool/Getty Images

Pascal Gross took the Premier League by storm during the 2017/18 campaign.



As people have become more familiar with the German, the hype has died down. Gross has looked back to his best this season, though, scoring three goals and assisting a further ten in all competitions.

4. Burnley - Ashley Westwood

Westwood is always reliable | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Ashley Westwood may not be the flashiest midfielder around but he is perfect for Burnley's wafer thin squad.



Westwood did not miss a single Premier League game this season, showing defensive discipline throughout to help the Clarets secure yet another campaign of top flight football.

5. Chelsea - Edouard Mendy

What an inspired signing Mendy has been | Pool/Getty Images

It is easy to forget just how desperate Chelsea's goalkeeping situation was at the beginning of the season. Willy Caballero is not the man you want as your number one if you have top four ambitions.



Edouard Mendy arrived as a complete unknown in the summer but has not put a foot wrong since. Chelsea now have a tricky decision to make in the summer with Gianluigi Donnarumma on the market.

6. Crystal Palace - Christian Benteke

He's not perfect but he's not that bad either | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

From a complete joke to his first double figure goal season since 2016/17 - Christian Benteke has been an important player for Crystal Palace this season.



It might even be enough to earn him a new contract this summer, something that would have been unthinkable during his goal drought.

7. Everton - Seamus Coleman

Coleman is still going at Everton | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

He may be 32 but Seamus Coleman remains a reliable contributor at Goodison Park.



The Toffees skipper enjoyed 18 Premier League starts and chipped in with three assists.

8. Fulham - Bobby Decordova-Reid

Decordova-Reid's performance suggested he belongs in the top flight | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bobby Decordova-Reid enjoyed a spell at right wing-back this season and fared well.



This was not the only position he was fielded in either. He also played as a number ten, right and left winger and striker. No matter where he slotted in Decordova-Reid did not look out of his depth.

9. Leeds United - Luke Ayling

Ayling has been ever present | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Luke Ayling is one of Marcelo Bielsa's biggest success stories. Prior to working with El Loco, Ayling seemed destined to spend his career outside of the top flight.



This season he has proved he belongs in the Premier League, not missing a single game for the Whites.

10. Leicester City - Marc Albrighton

Albrighton is a Leicester legend | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Marc Albrighton's ability to remain fitting fit despite enduring long spells on the subs bench is impressive.



This season he has filled in as a wing-back at times, showing a surprising knack for one on one defending and showcasing his impressive delivery from crosses and set pieces.

11. Liverpool - Georginio Wijnaldum

Wijnaldum bid an emotional goodbye to Liverpool recently | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool are going to miss Gini Wijnaldum - a lot.



The Dutchman is seemingly indestructible, hardly ever missing a game. This ability has been especially useful at Anfield this season for obvious reasons.

12. Manchester City - Oleksandr Zinchenko

Zinchenko made 20 appearances in the Premier League this season | PETER POWELL/Getty Images

He may not have cost as much as some of Manchester City's other full-backs but Oleksandr Zinchenko ended the season as their first choice.



The Ukrainian is as solid as they come and contributes plenty going forward. He is in line to start the Champions League final against Chelsea.

13. Manchester United - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bissaka completed the sixth most tackles in the Premier League this season | LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/Getty Images

An England call-up continues to elude him but if Aaron Wan-Bissaka can continue his good form next season, he should not have to wait much longer (providing he doesn't switch international allegiances by then).



Wan-Bissaka has barely missed a minute of Manchester United's season and improved his attacking output dramatically.

14. Newcastle United - Jonjo Shelvey

Shelvey has played a more defensive role this season | Pool/Getty Images

Jonjo Shelvey has not attracted many plaudits this season but he should have done.



A few injuries aside he was ever present for Newcastle, provided them with a creative impetus from deep.

15. Sheffield United - David McGoldrick

McGoldrick improved his goalscoring this season | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

David McGoldrick became a figure of ridicule for his pitiful goalscoring record last season, where he underperformed his xG by nearly five. While Sheffield United endured a terrible campaign this time around, at least he improved.



McGoldrick finished the season with eight Premier League goals, outperforming his xG by 0.9. Nice.

16. Southampton - Stuart Armstrong

Armstrong will be vital to Scotland's Euro 2020 chances | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Full of energy and capable of playing across the midfield, Stuart Armstrong is a manger's dream.



Southampton did not win a single one of the five Premier League games that he missed this season.

17. Tottenham Hotspur - Hugo Lloris

A top keeper and a great bloke | Pool/Getty Images

He continues to have his detractors but most Premier League clubs would love to have a goalkeeper as reliable as Hugo Lloris between the sticks.



Only two stoppers, Nick Pope and Emiliano Martinez, registered a higher save percentage than Lloris this season.

18. West Bromwich Albion - Okay Yokuslu

West Brom will be hoping to keep hold of Yokuslu | Pool/Getty Images

He may not have done quite enough to save them from relegation but Okay Yokuslu's arrival made West Brom a better team.



His destructiveness and safe passing make him a great option for any Premier League side looking for a holding midfielder in the summer.

19. West Ham - Aaron Cresswell

Creswell has enjoyed a fine season | Henry Browne/Getty Images

Did you know Aaron Cresswell chipped in with eight Premier League assists this season?



The 31-year-old will finally be rewarded for his consistency over the past few years with a second taste of European football next term.

20. Wolves - Romain Saiss

Saiss has scored some important goals | Pool/Getty Images

The often forgotten member of Wolves' back three, Romain Saiss has been reliable for some time.



He also scored two goals this season, including a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham.