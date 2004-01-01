Every Premier League club's most underrated player of the 2020/21 season

It's the concept we all love to hate: the 'underrated' Premier League player.
Finding someone who fits this description has become increasingly challenge in the social media age, where everyone is constantly trying to out 'hot take' each other.
However, if you look hard enough underrated players are still out there. To prove it here is an unsung hero from each top flight team this season. Enjoy.
1. Arsenal - Granit Xhaka
A year and a half on from being stripped of the captaincy, Granit Xhaka is still at Arsenal.
Not only that, the midfielder is an important part of an admittedly underperforming side. He even helped out at left-back when required this season.
2. Aston Villa - Ezri Konsa
Tyrone Mings may be getting the England call-ups but Ezri Konsa has also had a superb season.
Missing just two games, the 22-year-old completed more tackles than Mings and recorded impressive blocks and passing numbers. The future looks bright for Aston Villa's defence.
3. Brighton and Hove Albion - Pascal Gross
Pascal Gross took the Premier League by storm during the 2017/18 campaign.
As people have become more familiar with the German, the hype has died down. Gross has looked back to his best this season, though, scoring three goals and assisting a further ten in all competitions.
4. Burnley - Ashley Westwood
Ashley Westwood may not be the flashiest midfielder around but he is perfect for Burnley's wafer thin squad.
Westwood did not miss a single Premier League game this season, showing defensive discipline throughout to help the Clarets secure yet another campaign of top flight football.
5. Chelsea - Edouard Mendy
It is easy to forget just how desperate Chelsea's goalkeeping situation was at the beginning of the season. Willy Caballero is not the man you want as your number one if you have top four ambitions.
Edouard Mendy arrived as a complete unknown in the summer but has not put a foot wrong since. Chelsea now have a tricky decision to make in the summer with Gianluigi Donnarumma on the market.
6. Crystal Palace - Christian Benteke
From a complete joke to his first double figure goal season since 2016/17 - Christian Benteke has been an important player for Crystal Palace this season.
It might even be enough to earn him a new contract this summer, something that would have been unthinkable during his goal drought.
7. Everton - Seamus Coleman
He may be 32 but Seamus Coleman remains a reliable contributor at Goodison Park.
The Toffees skipper enjoyed 18 Premier League starts and chipped in with three assists.
8. Fulham - Bobby Decordova-Reid
Bobby Decordova-Reid enjoyed a spell at right wing-back this season and fared well.
This was not the only position he was fielded in either. He also played as a number ten, right and left winger and striker. No matter where he slotted in Decordova-Reid did not look out of his depth.
9. Leeds United - Luke Ayling
Luke Ayling is one of Marcelo Bielsa's biggest success stories. Prior to working with El Loco, Ayling seemed destined to spend his career outside of the top flight.
This season he has proved he belongs in the Premier League, not missing a single game for the Whites.
10. Leicester City - Marc Albrighton
Marc Albrighton's ability to remain fitting fit despite enduring long spells on the subs bench is impressive.
This season he has filled in as a wing-back at times, showing a surprising knack for one on one defending and showcasing his impressive delivery from crosses and set pieces.
11. Liverpool - Georginio Wijnaldum
Liverpool are going to miss Gini Wijnaldum - a lot.
The Dutchman is seemingly indestructible, hardly ever missing a game. This ability has been especially useful at Anfield this season for obvious reasons.
12. Manchester City - Oleksandr Zinchenko
He may not have cost as much as some of Manchester City's other full-backs but Oleksandr Zinchenko ended the season as their first choice.
The Ukrainian is as solid as they come and contributes plenty going forward. He is in line to start the Champions League final against Chelsea.
13. Manchester United - Aaron Wan-Bissaka
An England call-up continues to elude him but if Aaron Wan-Bissaka can continue his good form next season, he should not have to wait much longer (providing he doesn't switch international allegiances by then).
Wan-Bissaka has barely missed a minute of Manchester United's season and improved his attacking output dramatically.
14. Newcastle United - Jonjo Shelvey
Jonjo Shelvey has not attracted many plaudits this season but he should have done.
A few injuries aside he was ever present for Newcastle, provided them with a creative impetus from deep.
15. Sheffield United - David McGoldrick
David McGoldrick became a figure of ridicule for his pitiful goalscoring record last season, where he underperformed his xG by nearly five. While Sheffield United endured a terrible campaign this time around, at least he improved.
McGoldrick finished the season with eight Premier League goals, outperforming his xG by 0.9. Nice.
16. Southampton - Stuart Armstrong
Full of energy and capable of playing across the midfield, Stuart Armstrong is a manger's dream.
Southampton did not win a single one of the five Premier League games that he missed this season.
17. Tottenham Hotspur - Hugo Lloris
He continues to have his detractors but most Premier League clubs would love to have a goalkeeper as reliable as Hugo Lloris between the sticks.
Only two stoppers, Nick Pope and Emiliano Martinez, registered a higher save percentage than Lloris this season.
18. West Bromwich Albion - Okay Yokuslu
He may not have done quite enough to save them from relegation but Okay Yokuslu's arrival made West Brom a better team.
His destructiveness and safe passing make him a great option for any Premier League side looking for a holding midfielder in the summer.
19. West Ham - Aaron Cresswell
Did you know Aaron Cresswell chipped in with eight Premier League assists this season?
The 31-year-old will finally be rewarded for his consistency over the past few years with a second taste of European football next term.
20. Wolves - Romain Saiss
The often forgotten member of Wolves' back three, Romain Saiss has been reliable for some time.
He also scored two goals this season, including a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham.
