Every Premier League club's player of the 2020/21 season

Brush off your tuxedo because it's award ceremony season.

The 2020/21 Premier League campaign has been a memorable one for so many different reasons - not all great, we might add - and we're here to recognise the standout players from this weird and, erm, wonderful season.

So, without further ado, here's 90min's player of the season for all 20 top-flight clubs...

1. Arsenal - Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is already arguably Arsenal's most important player | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

There's no hiding the fact it's been a bit of a horror season for Arsenal.



The Gunners missed out European qualification for the first time in 25 years, though one of the few shining lights in their dismal campaign was the continued emergence of Bukayo Saka.



The 19-year-old is already one of the most important players at the club and Mikel Arteta needs to build his team around the youngster.

2. Aston Villa - Jack Grealish

Grealish is Villa's main man | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Having missed three months of the season through injury you'd be well within your rights to argue Jack Grealish shouldn't be given the nod for Aston Villa.



Dean Smith's side contains plenty of other candidates, but Grealish's performances when fit were just too good to ignore.



12 goals and six assists in his 26 league outings tell you all you need to know about his form this season and he could be key to England's chances at Euro 2020 this summer.

3. Brighton - Yves Bissouma

Yves Bissouma looks set to get a big move this summer | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Picking a club's best player over a season sounds pretty easy, then you come to teams like Brighton and realise it's an absolute nightmare.



There were a couple in contention for us but Yves Bissouma was the most consistent over the entire campaign, adding drive and bite to the Seagulls' midfield and subsequently being linked with a move to both Liverpool and Arsenal.

4. Burnley - James Tarkowski

James Tarkowski was in the wars all season | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Y'know when we mentioned about it being a nightmare picking these players? Yeah, that.



Honourable mention to Chris Wood whose haul of 12 league goals is an impressive return given Burnley's struggles at times, though considering 80% of those came in one game at Wolves we can't justify his selection.



James Tarkowski's partnership with Ben Mee goes underappreciated at times, but given the Clarets' lack of firepower their backline is usually key to their survival hopes and he was the best of the lot.

5. Chelsea - Mason Mount

Mason Mount has emerged as one of England's best | Chelsea Football Club/Getty Images

Now this was an easy one.



The 'teacher's pet' tag has been well and truly ripped up by Mason Mount this season and his consistency over an entire campaign - which rarely dips even in big games - has been staggering for someone so young.



Chelsea can sanction as many big-money signings as they like, when Mount is in their side he's usually the best player on the pitch.

6. Crystal Palace - Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha hit double figures for just the second time in his career | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

It's testament to Wilfried Zaha's quality that he doesn't get the credit he deserves these days - we just expect him to be good.



Eberechi Eze drew a lot of plaudits this season, but Zaha quietly went about racking up the best goals tally of his career - with a strike rate of better than one in every three games - and after years of being criticised for not scoring enough his hard work looks to be paying off.

7. Everton - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored 16 PL goals | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Another man who's enjoyed the most prolific season of his career to date.



After a scintillating start to the campaign the goals dried up a little in the latter stages for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, though his all-round game was still at a good level and he's always integral to the Toffees' style of play.



Just shy of a goal every other game is a very impressive return in a team that seem determined to let themselves down every year.

8. Fulham - Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was one of the few shining lights for Fulham | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Fulham's player of the season is a tough one considering a number of their players looked very good in spells but couldn't maintain their performance levels.



Joachim Andersen is a prime example of that with the Danish defender switching between imitating Franco Baresi and Titus Bramble over the course of the season, so we're basing this on who was the least inconsistent and that's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.



The Cameroon international looked a level above his teammates at times and it'll be a shame to see him leave the Premier League if he isn't snapped up by one of England's top-flight clubs.

9. Leeds - Patrick Bamford

Patrick Bamford has defied his critics | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Well, who saw that coming?



Very few people would have predicted Patrick Bamford to be sitting fourth in the Premier League goalscoring chart after 38 rounds of matches, but here we are.



Granted the Leeds frontman's stats are aided by his side's progressive style of play, but his work off the ball often goes unnoticed and he's proved he's got the quality needed to thrive in England's top tier.

10. Leicester - Wesley Fofana

Fofana was a fantastic signing | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Shoutout to Kelechi Iheanacho who wins our player of the last three months award, but we can't give him player of the season when he didn't open his league account until February.



Wesley Fofana's campaign will probably fly under the radar a little given Leicester's late collapse, but the 20-year-old deserves huge credit for the way he's adapted to life outside French football and he's been a consistent performer this season.

11. Liverpool - Mohamed Salah

Salah continued to impress this year | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Dress it up all you like with 'at least we made the top four' blah blah blah, Liverpool's title defence was woeful.



That being said, one of the few players in Jurgen Klopp's side able to hold their head high is Mohamed Salah.



The 'Egyptian King' was just one goal away from claiming his third Golden Boot in just four seasons since returning to the Premier League and his 22 league goals were key to Liverpool salvaging their season.

12. Manchester City - Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias has transformed City's defence | Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Considering he's 90min's Premier League player of the season he was hardly not going to win Manchester City's award.



It's difficult to actually explain how good Ruben Dias has been this season, with Pep Guardiola proving during his time at City that splashing millions on defenders doesn't guarantee a solid backline.



The Portuguese youngster has undoubtedly been the main reason behind his side's Premier League triumph and you can't give many bigger compliments than that.

13. Manchester United - Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes is the main man at Old Trafford | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

18 goals and 12 assists in your first full season in the Premier League is pretty extraordinary.



Bruno Fernandes' impact since joining Manchester United has been incredible and the Portuguese midfielder has been one of the driving forces behind the club's bid to challenge at the very top of the Premier League once again.



Mock him for the amount of penalties he scores all you like, you know he's brilliant and that's why you do it.

14. Newcastle - Callum Wilson

Callum Wilson's goals helped fire Newcastle to safety | Pool/Getty Images

Before we start, honorary mention to Joe Willock who's apparently turned into prime Alan Shearer over the past few months.



Callum Wilson's first season with Newcastle has been blighted by injury, but to still score 12 goals in a defensive setup he's got to be player of the season for us.

15. Sheffield United - David McGoldrick

David McGoldrick can be pleased with his efforts for the season | Pool/Getty Images

Picking the best player in that Sheffield United team is not easy.



The ol' second season syndrome has struck the Blades and they've probably known they were heading back to the Championship since about Christmas.



David McGoldrick has been the pick of the bunch, scoring eight of his side's measly 20 league goals this season

16. Southampton - James Ward-Prowse

James Ward-Prowse has enjoyed another fine year with the Saints | Robin Jones/Getty Images

What a weird season Southampton had.



From top of the league to genuinely looking like they might be dragged into the relegation battle, Ralph Hasenhuttl's men will probably be glad to see the back of 2020/21.



One man who's been a consistent performer for the Saints has been James Ward-Prowse. The midfielder has played every single minute of league action for his side for the past two seasons now - something which in itself deserves credit - and he's beginning to add goals to energetic displays.

17. Tottenham - Harry Kane

Kane won the Premier League golden boot | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Do we even need to given an explanation?



The Playmaker award and Golden Boot award? That's just insane.



Who knows whether Harry Kane has played his final game for Tottenham, but if he does move on in the summer then his final campaign is one that will never be forgotten.



Unquestionably a world class striker and arguably the best 'number nine' in the world.

18. West Brom - Sam Johnstone

Sam Johnstone earned an England call up | Pool/Getty Images

Shoutout to Matheus Pereira who was excellent at times this season, but the Brazilian was just too inconsistent for our liking.



West Brom conceded a whopping 76 goals in the Premier League this season but it would have been a whole lot more were it not for Sam Johnstone.



The former United goalkeeper excelled for the Baggies and reports linking him with a move back to Old Trafford are testament to how impressive he was despite West Brom's leaky backline.

19. West Ham - Tomas Soucek

Tomas Soucek has been brilliant this season | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

We've certainly no shortage of candidates when it comes to West Ham's player of the season.



Had Jesse Lingard been at the Hammers for the entire campaign we'd most likely have given him the nod, but in terms of season-long form it's got to be Tomas Soucek.



Not only has he been a colossus in the West Ham midfield he's also proved to be a goal threat and he's looking a quality purchase.

20. Wolves - Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto has starred In Wolves' underwhelming season | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Few sides have been as disappointing this season as Wolves.



They've failed to build on their seventh place finish last campaign and have just found themselves loitering in mid-table for much of the season.



That being said, Pedro Neto has looked a class act at times and he's added the spark they've been sorely lacking. The former Lazio man needs to add more goals to his game but he looks a real talent and will no doubt be key if they're to challenge for a place in Europe again.