Every Premier League Club's Starting Budget in FM21

Football Manager 2021 is officially here, so it's time to start thinking about which team you're going to take control of.

The Premier League is always a popular starting point, and if you're looking to set up camp in England, you'll need to know the kind of transfer budget you can expect to play with at each side.

Luckily for you, we've got all the answers right here.

1. Arsenal - £4.5m

Arsenal's budget went on Partey | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

After signing Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes, throwing a boatload of money at Willian and still having to pay for Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal don't have too much left in the bank.



Like the narrative in the real world, loans and free transfers may be the only way forward for Arsenal, whose budget of £4.5m isn't going to go far.



Maybe you can be the one to sell Mesut Ozil and free up some extra funds?

2. Aston Villa - £2.5m

Ollie Watkins has been a hit at Villa | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Aston Villa were busy this summer. Dean Smith's spending approached the £100m mark ahead of the current season, and they also brought in Ross Barkley on loan.



There aren't many holes left in the squad to plug, but if you find one, you're going to have to solve your problem with just £2.5m.



If you're looking for some easy cash, I've heard that Jack Grealish could go for a penny or two.

3. Brighton - £10m

Can you spend more money than Brighton? | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Brighton's £10m budget is actually fairly enticing, but they've only got it because they didn't make any notable signings during the summer.



Most of their money went on midfielder Jakub Moder, the expensive signing who you can't even play with yet as he's back on loan with Lech Poznan.



You've got £10m to ensure the Seagulls don't slip into the relegation zone, can you do it?

4. Burnley - £10.5m

Dyche didn't spend much | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Like Brighton, Burnley's budget is helped by their lack of spending during the summer, but Sean Dyche's side really didn't do a lot of spending.



Dale Stephens was brought in for pennies from Brighton, but you've now got £10.5m to make the signings Burnley should have made in real life.



There are a couple of valuable players in the squad, and cashing in on the likes of Dwight McNeil, James Tarkowski or Nick Pope might be the best way to expand your budget.

5. Chelsea - £12m

Havertz is now a Chelsea player | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Despite splashing out and dropping over £200m during the summer, Chelsea still have a little bit left in the tank.



Their £12m budget isn't going to go a long way, but now that you've got Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy and Ben Chilwell in the squad, who else do you even need?



If there actually is an answer to that question, try offloading Marcos Alonso, Emerson, Olivier Giroud or Danny Drinkwater. There's some quick money right there.

6. Crystal Palace - £22m

Palace can add to Eze | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

One of the Premier League's biggest budgets can actually be found at Selhurst Park, where Crystal Palace are sitting on a cool £22m.



Selling Alexander Sorloth and using the money to buy Ebere Eze was not only a masterstroke, but it also meant Palace's initial budget was untouched and ready for you to spend on the virtual pitch.



Can I recommend looking for a striker?

7. Everton - £2.5m

Everton have done most of the hard work for you | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Like a few other teams on this list, Everton's budget is pretty small because they dealt with a lot of their problems during the summer.



With James Rodriguez, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ben Godfrey all coming through the door at Goodison Park, there's just £2.5m left in the kitty.



There are a couple of fringe players you could try and flip, but you might just have to hold on until next summer.

8. Fulham - £4.3m

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be a key signing | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Of the newly promoted sides, it's Fulham who are sitting on the biggest budget this year.



The Cottagers were active during the summer, bringing in a lot of young players both permanently and on loan, so they've been left with £4.3m in the bank.



Those loanees might be vital to your chances of survival, because £4.3m isn't going to find you much Premier League quality.

9. Leeds United - £3m

Leeds have spent big already | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Narrowly behind Fulham is Leeds United's budget of £3m, which is fair when you consider the business Marcelo Bielsa did in real life.



Big money was thrown at Rodrigo, Raphinha, Diego Llorente, Helder Costa and Robin Koch, which left Leeds £80m or so worse off.



Fortunately, there's not too much more Leeds need to do. Illan Meslier, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford make up a Premier League-quality spine, so Leeds shouldn't be too problematic.

10. Leicester City - £1m

Fofana already looks like a star | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Rocking the league's lowest budget is Leicester City, who can only offer you £1m at the start of season one.



Wesley Fofana and Timothy Castagne were both hefty outlays, but at least they've injected some fresh quality to a side which is already bursting with top talents.



There are plenty of players you could sell if you really want to, but this group is already good enough to challenge for silverware. You know, assuming you're a good-enough manager.

11. Liverpool - £18m

Jota has been a hit | Pool/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp spent big this summer to land Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas and Thiago, but Liverpool managed to balance that out with some good sales.



Rhian Brewster and Dejan Lovren's departures almost funded Jota's signing alone, meaning the Reds still have a nice £18m sat in the bank for you to play with.



You might want to buy a centre-back or two. There are a few little injury problems apparently.

12. Manchester City - £17m

City spent big on Dias | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Moneybags Manchester City are one of the few teams who can spend big in real life and still enjoy a sizeable budget on FM.



£17m might not get you a world-class talent anymore, but after Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres all joined the club, there aren't many more holes to fill.



Just focus on making sure Rodri and Gabriel Jesus actually manage to live up to expectations, and you're laughing.

13. Manchester United - £52m

United endured a frustrating summer | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The league's biggest budget belongs to Manchester United, and that might be because they didn't spend as much as they had planned during the summer.



Farcical pursuits of Jadon Sancho aside, United did still shell out on Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles, Amad Diallo, Facundo Pellistri and Edinson Cavani, but there are still a few problems with the squad that need addressing.



If you want to go back in for Sancho and show United how it actually should be done, you're going to have to continue Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's quest to sell the deadwood in order to add to your £52m.

14. Newcastle United - £16.5m

Newcastle are spending money again | Robin Jones/Getty Images

After finally waking up and realising you can't build a football team for a fiver, Newcastle are starting to flash the cash.



Callum Wilson and Jamal Lewis set the Magpies back over £30m, and there's still £16.5m left over for you. How nice.



Imagine what that budget might have looked like if the Saudi takeover went through. Kylian Mbappe might be downing a pint of Newcastle Brown Ale as we speak.

15. Sheffield United - £1m

Sheffield United need help | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

After looking like one of the Premier League's elite last year, Sheffield United tried to capitalise on that by splashing out on Rhian Brewster, Aaron Ramsdale, Oliver Burke, Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe.



That's left you with a paltry £1m to play with in season one, which isn't going to go a long way in today's market. Did somebody say free agents?



In the real world, Chris Wilder's side have suffered from second-season syndrome. It's up to you to make sure they don't in FM.

16. Southampton - £1.5m

Southampton splashed out on Ibrahima Diallo | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Southampton's £1.5m doesn't look that appetising when you see some of the other budgets on offer.



There's not much you can do in the transfer market, so it's all about maximising what you've currently got. That means you'll need to find a way to turn Che Adams, James Ward-Prowse, Danny Ings, Kyle Walker-Peters and Mohammed Salisu into the stars we all know they can become.



There are a few fringe players you could sell to boost your budget, but unless somebody overpays for Shane Long, you might just have to settle for the £1.5m.

17. Tottenham Hotspur - £13m

Bale came back to Spurs | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Daniel Levy's really flexing his financial muscle these days.



If you're taking over from Jose Mourinho, make sure to send him a note of thanks for leaving you with Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius, Matt Doherty and Joe Rodon.



If all those new signings aren't enough for you, you've got £13m left in the bank to turn Spurs into real title contenders.

18. West Bromwich Albion - £1m

Pereira looks like smart business | NICK POTTS/Getty Images

And the award for Least Attractive Project in the Premier League goes to...



West Brom spent a fair bit of money in the summer, but apart from the bargain acquisition of Matheus Pereira, there wasn't much top-flight quality coming through the entrance at The Hawthorns.



Unfortunately, there isn't too much in the existing squad either, so you'll have to get creative if you want to make that £1m stretch a little longer.

19. West Ham United - £10m

Benrahma joined on loan | Pool/Getty Images

West Ham fans were divided on their side's transfer business during the summer.



Getting Said Benrahma and Vladimir Coufal has proven to be smart, while bringing Tomas Soucek back was a must, but it still feels like this side might be missing something.



With £10m in the bank, it's up to you to find it.

20. Wolverhampton Wanderers - £17.5m

Silva is a FM legend | Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Portugal B, or as they're more commonly known, Wolves, still have a tasty £17.5m in the bank after their summer business.



Bringing in Nelson Semedo wasn't cheap, but Wolves' other business saw them kit themselves up for a bright FM future, with wonderkids Ki-Jana Hoever, Rayan Ait Nouri and Fabio Silva all part of the squad now.



If you want another wonderkid, check out this guide to see what your £17.5m could get you.

