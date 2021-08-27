Every Premier League club’s transfer window - ranked by net spend

So that's it then. The transfer window has shut.

Given the global economic crisis that has apparently crippled the sport since the coronavirus took hold, many transfer experts were expecting a quiet summer with few ins and outs. More to the point, most deals made would be at a cut-price, with big-hitters at a premium.

Well, one Cristiano Ronaldo, a Romelu Lukaku and a Jadon Sancho later, the window has closed - and we can't quite believe some of the deals we've seen. Approximately £1.04bn has been spent on 103 players across the 20 clubs in the Premier League, as the relentless push for progression accelerates.

But who spent the most? Here are all 20 clubs' Premier League expenditure - ranked by net spend.

20. Southampton (-£25m)

The Ings replacement | Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Southampton's bank account may be smiling at the end of the summer window, but the fanbase is in tears. The sales of Jannik Vetsergaard and Danny Ings increased Saints' bank balance by £40m, and a portion of that sum was distributed around the squad.



Adam Armstrong was signed for £15m to replace Ings, while Torino's Lyanco arrived for £6.4m as Vestergaard's successor. Underwhelming on the pitch, but the piggy bank is full - if that's any consolation.

19. Brighton (-£17.9m)

Happier days for White | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Ben White's £50m move to Arsenal certainly gave Brighton plenty of cash to play with, while several squad players also waved goodbye to the south coast.



The Seagulls didn't go overboard in their incomings, although they did splash a combined £35m on midfielder Enock Mwepu and former Barcelona star Marc Cucurella. Can Graham Potter work his magic once again?

18. Aston Villa (-£7m)

Instant hero | Visionhaus/Getty Images

It was a mixed summer for Aston Villa supporters, who had to cope with the loss of captain and local hero Jack Grealish, while also welcoming in a bunch of exciting signings.



The £100m earned from the Grealish deal was spread around the arrivals of Emi Buendia, Ings and Leon Bailey, while Ashley Young also returned on a free transfer. It's early days, but this should prove to be smart business.

17. Norwich City (-£6.1m)

Hoping to make an impact in England | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Life back in the Premier League has not started well for Norwich City - three games, three defeats. The transfer window won't have reassured the Canaries that they will improve too dramatically, either.



Having received £33m for Buendia, Norwich have spread that cash throughout the squad, hoping that some of them become shrewd money-spinners. We're not so confident.

16. Watford (-£5.5m)

“??? ??? ????...”



? A message from our new signing, @MoussaSissoko! pic.twitter.com/JjTc9r8yRB — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 27, 2021

It has been a relatively quiet summer in terms of big spending for Watford, but the newcomers have made sure they bolstered their squad with bags of experience.



Moussa Sissoko, Danny Rose, and Ozan Tufan are notable new faces, but supporters will be sad to see Will Hughes leave, after a contract dispute sent him through the exit door.

15. Everton (£1.6m)

Not an easy night's work, but a win's a win.



Onwards, Evertonians... ? pic.twitter.com/8do2Q4ynNs — Everton (@Everton) August 24, 2021

For many, Everton's transfer window was the most bizarre. The signings of wingers Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray were originally very underwhelming, although they have impressed so far.



Salomon Rondon's reunion with Rafa Benitez could end up being a masterstroke, while the Toffees held on to all their big names, other than Moise Kean, who has joined Juventus on loan.

14. Chelsea (£3.1m)

Big win today

Childhood dream became reality ??

Finally i can say it to

LONDON IS blue ?

C’mon @chelseafc pic.twitter.com/60EUDpQuK6 — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) August 22, 2021

The fact Chelsea made a profit this summer hurts my brain. The Blues spent £97.5m on Lukaku, yet still came out in the black. The sales of Tammy Abraham, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi accrued over £100m, while lesser stars also departed.



Chelsea failed in their bid to bring Sevilla star Jules Kounde to Stamford Bridge, but they did secure a loan deal for Atletico Madrid man Saul Niguez.

13. Liverpool (£11.5m)

Playing at Anfield in front of the fans ??? #YNWA pic.twitter.com/L3EyhjYDSd — Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) August 9, 2021

It was a frustratingly quiet summer for Liverpool supporters, who had to watch their title rivals go big in the market. The Reds got their business done early, triggering Ibrahima Konate's £36m release clause.



The Reds worked their magic in outgoings once more, selling Harry Wilson for £12m, Marko Grujic for £10.5m and Xherdan Shaqiri for a similar figure. Smart, if unspectacular.

12. Wolverhampton Wanderers (£12.4m)

He's here! ?



Francisco Trincao checks in at Molineux for the very first time.



??? pic.twitter.com/ERjz4fG3pG — Wolves (@Wolves) July 12, 2021

It was a quiet summer in Wolves, which began with Rui Patricio's £9.8m move to AS Roma. £6.8m shot-stopper Jose Sa was signed in his place, but there was little other movement at the club.



Wolves did pick up Francisco Trincao on a loan deal, as well as RB Leipzig star Hwang Hee-chan.

11. Burnley (£17.5m)

?? ?????? is in ???? ?



We are delighted to confirm the arrival of Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet on a five-year deal ✍️



? https://t.co/EZgqsr0ygk#WelcomeCornet? | #UTC pic.twitter.com/gFUnL5Kqhu — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 29, 2021

Unbelievably, Burnley actually spent some money this summer! The Clarets reinforced their backline with the arrival of Stoke City prospect Nathan Collins and Swansea City star Conor Roberts.



They also broke their transfer record by paying £15m for Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet, as Sean Dyche looks to keep them in the top flight for another season.

10. Newcastle (£25m)

✨ ??? ????? ??????... ✨



Newcastle United have completed the signing of 19-year old striker, Santiago Muñóz.



Welcome, Santi! ??? — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 31, 2021

Newcastle United did the sensible thing in signing former loanee and Arsenal star Joe WIllock for £25m, after his goals helped keep the club in the Premier League last season.



They also broke the internet by signing Mexican striker Santiago Munoz on loan, the quasi-namesake of Goal! protagonist Santiago Munez, who became a Newcastle legend in the cinematic world.

9. Brentford (£31.1m)

? Kristoffer is not on Twitter



You can follow our new man on IG



kristoffer.v.ajer#BrentfordFC #AjerAnnounced pic.twitter.com/KsF8GWa4CS — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 21, 2021

Brentford were the biggest spenders of the newly-promoted clubs, splashing over £30m on new recruits. Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer became the club's record signing at £13.5m, while Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa arrived for £8.5m each.



The Bees held onto all the key players who helped them gain promotion from the Championship last season, building quite the complete squad to compete in the top flight.

8. Leeds (£43m)

Excited to finally join @LUFC! I'm looking forward to playing at Elland Road in front of the fans and to start this next chapter in my career! See you all after the International break!??⚪ pic.twitter.com/OpRt5z4rTI — Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) August 31, 2021

Leeds United will be desperate to avoid second-season syndrome in front of their home supporters this year, and they've spent a bit of cash to ensure that won't be the case.



Jack Harrison made his loan spell permanent in Yorkshire, Junior Firpo arrived from Barcelona and Daniel James finally completed his switch to Elland Road from Manchester United. Solid business.

7. Tottenham Hotspur (£54.6m)

We can't wait to see you in action, @Emerson_Royal22! ? pic.twitter.com/1SD4Q1Csjz — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 31, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur supporters will be most pleased that they will continue to see superstar Harry Kane in their famous white shirt, despite his pleas to leave the club in the summer.



Instead, Spurs have strengthened their backline with an initial loan deal for Cristian Romero, and also paid decent money for La Liga duo Bryan Gil and Emerson Royal. Juan Foyth and Toby Alderweireld's departures also earned a neat little sum for Daniel Levy.

6. Leicester City (£55m)

Talented winger @Alookman_ has joined Leicester City on loan from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, subject to Premier League approval ?#LookWhosSigned — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 31, 2021

Leicester City continue to go from strength to strength every season, and they have done the business this summer. The Foxes spent £55m on trio Patson Daka, Boubakary Soumare and Vestergaard to bolster the squad, while Ademola Lookman and Ryan Bertrand add even more depth.



Brendan Rodgers has lost some key experience in the dressing room over the summer though, with club captain Wes Morgan retiring, and Christian Fuchs heading to MLS.

5. West Ham (£63.3m)

Thought we’d leave this introduction to our #CzechMates… ??? pic.twitter.com/XJ8Y3iJqJs — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 31, 2021

It looked as if it was going to be a silent summer for West Ham, but a mad flurry at the end of the window saw them splurge over £60m on new faces.



Kurt Zouma, Nikola Vlasic and Alex Kral are the standout signings, while they also brought in Alphonse Areola on loan following his impressive season with Fulham.

4. Crystal Palace (£65m)

It's been a summer of revolution at Selhurst Park, with Patrick Vieira overseeing a bold new era for the Eagles. They've spent big money on centre-back pairing Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi, as well as a new forward in Odsonne Edouard.



Crystal Palace allowed plenty of ageing high earners to leave in the summer, hoping to transform into a young, dynamic, exciting team. Let's see how it goes.

3. Manchester City (£72.7m)

What a performance from the boys! 5-0 = a perfect Saturday ?⚽️ pic.twitter.com/yjn0r3rm1S — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) August 28, 2021

What started off as a promising summer of big deals ended up being a bit of a damp squib for Manchester City. Jack Grealish's £100m transfer was expected to be the first of many, but moves for Kane and Ronaldo ended in tragedy.



The Citizens struggled to offload a number of players who were angling for the exit door too, and also lost Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero to Barcelona on free transfers.

2. Manchester United (£103.7m)

The summer transfer window couldn't have gone much better at Old Trafford. Manchester United finally landed long-term target Jadon Sancho, fixed their centre-back issues with serial winner Raphael Varane, and then blew the football world away by bringing Ronaldo back home.



They had to cash in on James to cover the costs of the Portuguese superstar, and they also couldn't afford to sign a holding midfielder, but it was a step in the right direction for the Red Devils.

1. Arsenal (£131.8m)

Didn’t manage to get the win but it was a pleasure to step out in front of everyone at the Emirates for the first time! Appreciate the reception ? @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/axfgA3QdER — Benjamin White (@ben6white) August 1, 2021

Finally Gooners, you are top of the league! Well, the league being, "Who spent the most money," rather than the actual Premier League table. You're bottom of that one... sorry about that.



White was the biggest recruit at £50m, but Arsenal dropped huge figures on Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi-Lokonga and Takehiro Tomiyasu. Bottom of the league with zero points and zero goals, but lots of money spent.