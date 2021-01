Every Premier League done deal - January transfer window 2021

The 2021 January transfer window is open for Premier League clubs to do business ahead of the second half of the season.

It's not expected to be the busiest winter window we've ever seen - we are living through a pandemic after all - but it is an opportunity for teams to strengthen for that all-important push up the table in 2021. It's also a chance to remove deadwood and trim the wage bill for some (we're looking at Arsenal and Manchester United in particular) and send some younger players out on loan.

Amad Diallo and his transfer fee is the headline grabber so far this month, but expect plenty more business to take place over the next few weeks.

When does the transfer window shut?

The window will remain open until 11pm (GMT) on Monday 1 February, meaning clubs have a number of weeks yet to deal with their business.

Keep checking back to stay up to date with every completed Premier League deal - which we're breaking down one club at a time.

Arsenal

Omar Rekik (DF) - Hertha Berlin - £500,000

Out:

Sead Kolasinac (DF) - Schalke - loan - details

William Saliba (DF) - Nice - loan - details

Aston Villa

Villa have let goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic leave on loan | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

In:

None

Out:

Lovre Kalinic (GK) - Hajdul Split - loan

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have loaned out fringe youngster Jayson Molumby | Pool/Getty Images

In:

None

Out:

Jayson Molumby (MF) - Preston - loan

Burnley

In:

None

Out:

None

Chelsea

In:

None

Out:

None

Crystal Palace

In:

None

Out:

None

Everton

Matthew Pennington, 26, has left Everton on loan for the seventh time | Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

In:

None

Out:

Matthew Pennington (DF) - Shrewsbury - loan

Fulham

In:

None

Out:

None

Leeds United

Jordan Stevens has played five times for Leeds | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

In:

None

Out:

Jordan Stevens (MF) - Bradford - loan

Leicester City

Long serving Leicester midfielder Matty James is out on loan | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

In:

None

Out:

Matty James (MF) - Coventry - loan

Daniel Iversen (GK) - Preston - loan

Liverpool

Liam Millar has joined Charlton on loan for game time | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

In:

None

Out:

Liam Millar (FW) - Charlton - loan

Manchester City

In:

None

Out:

None

Manchester United

Amad Diallo (FW) - Atalanta - £19m (plus £18.5m) - details

Out:

None

Newcastle United

Rolando Aarons has left Newcastle after eight years | Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

In:

None

Out:

Rolando Aarons (MF) - Huddersfield - undisclosed

Sheffield United

In:

None

Out:

None

Southampton

In:

None

Out:

None

Tottenham Hotspur

In:

None

Out:

None

West Bromwich Albion

In:

None

Out:

None

West Ham United

West Ham have sold record signing Sebastien Haller | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

In:

None

Out:

Sebastien Haller (FW) - Ajax - £20.25m - details

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ruben Vinagre is on loan in his native Portugal | Stu Forster/Getty Images

In:

None

Out:

Ruben Vinagre (DF) - Familicao - loan

Source : 90min