Every Premier League done deal - January transfer window 2021

The 2021 January transfer window is open for Premier League clubs to do business ahead of the second half of the season.

It's not expected to be the busiest winter window we've ever seen - we are living through a pandemic after all - but it is an opportunity for teams to strengthen for that all-important push up the table in 2021. It's also a chance to remove deadwood and trim the wage bill for some (we're looking at Arsenal and Manchester United in particular) and send some younger players out on loan.

Amad Diallo and his transfer fee is the headline grabber so far this month, but expect plenty more business to take place over the next few weeks.

When does the transfer window shut?

The window will remain open until 11pm (GMT) on Monday 1 February, meaning clubs have a number of weeks yet to deal with their business.

Keep checking back to stay up to date with every completed Premier League deal - which we're breaking down one club at a time.

Arsenal